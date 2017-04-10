ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Avadim Technologies Inc. ("Avadim"), the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced that it has partnered with HPSI, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) based in Irvine, California, with close to 16,000 healthcare members throughout the U.S., and more than 50 years' experience in the group purchasing market, to provide Avadim's patented, innovative clinical product line known as Theraworx®, to its members.

HPSI is known for its customized purchasing solutions, particularly the legendary service to its members, which includes many of the leading long-term care systems throughout the country. Currently, HPSI employs a field team of 50 representatives who work closely with member facilities to reduce cost and improve quality of care.

"HPSI's strong presence in the long-term care market, coupled with their fierce member loyalty developed through their customized approach and their devotion to customer service, make this relationship a potential significant contributor to Avadim's strong current momentum in this space," said Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim Technologies. "We look forward to establishing a strong working partnership with HPSI's field team, and are confident that together we can provide good clinical outcomes to the HPSI member facilities, as well as overall cost savings on skin hygiene."

"Avadim Technologies is an emerging presence in our market that we are hearing more and more about from our membership," said Greg Perron, Sr. VP, Contract Administration at HPSI. "We look forward to creating a strong working relationship between their sales group and our field team -- and providing their innovative technology to our members."

About Avadim Technologies Inc.:

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim is the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through topical Bionome Therapies™ engineered to restore the skin's natural ecosystem -- each with the potential to dramatically enhance the quality of life for a lifetime. People are accepting of today's standard of care (get sick, treat & repeat) even though it's inadequate and few companies have stepped up to challenge this simply unacceptable approach that has been in existence for decades. Avadim is the industry leader in delivering true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes. Microbiome compliance ensures the therapy does not negatively affect the colonization of the skin's microorganisms that human beings depend on to stay alive.

About HPSI

HPSI, a Group Purchasing Organization with over 50 years serving health care providers, delivers substantial savings and discounts to nearly 16,000 members. HPSI leverages that buying power with 500 vendor partners offering products and services in categories that include dietary, medical, housekeeping, linen, maintenance, capital equipment, technology, administration and more.