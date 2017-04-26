ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Avadim Technologies Inc. ("Avadim"), the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced that Nexion Health, Inc., a leader in nursing and rehabilitation services, has begun chain-wide adoption of Theraworx® topical bionome therapies and patented protocols as a result of its successful clinical trial in high-risk residents. Through its microbiome compliant approach, Theraworx® is engineered to restore the skin's ecosystem which proactively defends against infection and improves neuromuscular health -- dramatically enhancing the quality of life for a lifetime.

"Nexion Health is a progressive and thought leading healthcare chain that focuses on innovative improvements in Rehabilitative Medicine and Long Term Healthcare," said Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim Technologies. "We at Avadim were highly energized when we learned of their Culturally Sensitive and Patient Centered approach. We knew the commitment of the Nexion approach combined with Theraworx® innovation would result in strong outcomes. The increasing number of Long Term Chains adopting Theraworx® for this patient population is a testament to what can be accomplished when excellent care implements innovation. We are confident these results will spur other chains to do the same."

About Avadim Technologies Inc.:

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim is the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through topical Bionome Therapies™ engineered to restore the skin's natural ecosystem -- each with the potential to dramatically enhance the quality of life for a lifetime. People are accepting of today's standard of care (get sick, treat & repeat) even though it's inadequate and few companies have stepped up to challenge this simply unacceptable approach that has been in existence for decades. Avadim is the industry leader in delivering true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes. Microbiome compliance ensures the therapy does not negatively effect the colonization of the skin's microorganisms that human beings depend on to stay alive.

About Nexion Health

Nexion Health affiliate operates skilled nursing facilities in Colorado, Louisiana and Texas and one assisted living facility in Louisiana.

Nexion provides short-term and long-term care, supported by competent clinical teams that are equipped with the skills, tools and state-of-the-art equipment necessary to take care of the needs of our residents. Additionally, our administrators and directors of nursing are supported by experienced long-term care operators, certified wound care and clinical specialists, in-house nurse practitioners and physician extenders who go through rigorous skills validation and ongoing education. They also have access to real time quality and performance data through sophisticated information technology systems. Nexion evaluated Theraworx® Technology in several facilities for Perineal Care focusing on Urinary Tract Infection Reductions with significant success. Nexion submitted this clinical trial in the form of a clinical poster and was accepted by the American Health Care Association's Quality Summit highlighting a 53% reduction in newly-cultured UTIs over a 6 month period after implementing Theraworx®. Nexion Health has made the decision to expand utilization of Theraworx® to all its facilities. Theraworx® is proud to partner with Nexion Health to improve clinical outcomes in each facility.