Avadim Technologies Retains Westbury Group to Provide Financial Advisory Services

ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Avadim Technologies Inc. ("Avadim"), the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced that it has retained Westbury Group LLC ("Westbury"), a boutique investment bank, to provide investment banking and financial advisory services to Avadim. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Westbury, "The Investment Bank for Entrepreneurs", focuses on advising middle market companies in mergers and acquisitions, raising equity and debt capital and providing independent advice to issuers regarding initial public offerings and equity follow-on financings.

Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim, commented, "We are pleased to have retained Westbury as our exclusive advisor to assist Avadim in assessing various financial options surrounding our capital structure, shareholder base and other issues to leverage the substantial growth we are experiencing as we increase the distribution of our topical Bionome Therapies™ aimed at both clinical and consumer markets."

"We look forward to helping the company create and execute their financial strategy over the near and intermediate term," stated Patrick Huddie, a partner at Westbury. "John Jensen, Jim Whitcomb and I are excited to work with Avadim's management and Board to assist the company achieve its goal of developing a new standard and paradigm in the healthcare sector."

For more information, visit avadimtechnologies.com.

About Avadim Technologies Inc.:

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim is the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through topical Bionome Therapies™ engineered to restore the skin's natural ecosystem - each with the potential to dramatically enhance the quality of life for a lifetime. People are accepting of today's standard of care (get sick, treat & repeat) even though it's inadequate and few companies have stepped up to challenge this simply unacceptable approach that has been in existence for decades. Avadim is the industry leader in delivering true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes. Microbiome compliance ensures the therapy does not negatively effect the colonization of the skin's microorganisms that human beings depend on to stay alive.

About the Westbury Group

The Westbury Group is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and investment bank dedicated to providing exceptional financial and strategic advisory services for entrepreneurial middle market clients. Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Westbury's bankers have substantial experience and have enjoyed long careers at such firms as Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Lehman Brothers, among others. serve clients around the world. Westbury's finance professionals deliver transactional and real-world

operations experience to engagements in a broad range of industries, including healthcare, technology/media/telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and energy products and services. Drawing on this experience, Westbury's teams assist clients with mergers, acquisitions, raising debt and equity capital and strategic counsel. In addition, Westbury has an Equity Capital Markets advisory service where it provides equity issuers with independent advice on all types of equity financings. The Company assists in transactions ranging from $10 million to more than $500 million.