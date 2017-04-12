Avalara Appoints Accolade CEO and Concur Co-Founder Rajeev Singh to Board of Directors

Extensive background in technology innovation, significant operational and strategic expertise

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of software as a service industry leader and innovator Rajeev Singh to its board of directors.

Singh is the CEO of Accolade, a leading on-demand healthcare concierge for employers, health plans, and health systems. Prior to Accolade, Singh co-founded Concur, a global leader in travel and expense management. In the 20 years that followed, Singh held roles overseeing virtually every part of the business, including president, chief operating officer, and member of the board of directors. In 2014, German enterprise software leader SAP acquired Concur in its most significant investment to-date.

"Raj brings exceptional experience gained from building and leading successful companies that disrupt the status quo," said Avalara founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. "His entrepreneurial spirit and leadership qualities embody Avalara's bold, progressive, and innovative culture. I'm delighted to welcome Raj to Avalara's board of directors."

"Avalara is addressing a ubiquitous unmet need -- and changing the nature of transactional tax automation -- with an essential SaaS-based solution for business of all sizes," said Singh. "With its Compliance Cloud platform Avalara is fundamentally changing the way businesses manage the burden of compliance, and I look forward to joining and supporting its efforts."

Avalara also announced that Doug Burgum, a former president of Great Plains Software, Microsoft executive, and founding partner of Arthur Ventures, has stepped down from its board to serve as governor of North Dakota. "Over the past three years, Doug has helped Avalara manage our growth and become a more mature and sophisticated enterprise," said McFarlane. "As a long-time admirer of Doug's leadership, I am excited for him as he takes on his new role. We are sorry to see him go but will always be grateful for his outstanding service. We wish him well in this next endeavor."

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara's Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 650 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara's venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com