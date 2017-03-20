Avalara Partners with Boomer Digital for Automated Sales Tax Calculations

NEW YORK, NY and SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced its certified partnership with Boomer Digital to provide a fully integrated business management and sales tax compliance solution based on Solidus and Avalara AvaTax.

Solidus, an open source application for high-volume online ecommerce, enables retailers to manage their entire order lifecycle. Avalara AvaTax offers automated, comprehensive tax compliance, eliminating the need to search for product and service tax requirements for every U.S. state and internationally, while making it easier to file and remit taxes on time. Supported by Boomer Digital, the certified integration dramatically simplifies and accelerates online retailing.

"Our clients are often searching for ways to increase efficiency in the ever-complex, high-demand world of eCommerce. Our integration with Avalara allows Solidus clients to spend more time focused on their brand, their marketing efforts, and increasing their revenue; all while remaining compliant and up to date with sales tax requirements," said Daniel Honig, CEO and Chief Technologist. "AvaTax gives our clients a competitive advantage in managing their business needs, and we're proud to devote developers to the continuous improvement of this essential tool."

Boomer Digital developed the integration between Solidus and Avalara AvaTax, providing Solidus users with immediate access to instant sales tax calculations as transactions take place. The solution also offers the security of an encrypted connection and the AvaTax Accuracy Guarantee.

"This partnership enables Solidus users to take advantage of our comprehensive tax compliance solution to make their retailing platforms more cost effective," said Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer of Avalara. "We are pleased that Boomer Digital has recognized the value of simplifying one of the most complex aspects of retailing, and we're very excited to have the company join our partnership community."

Avalara pioneered a cloud-based compliance platform for sales tax automation and provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms used around the world. Avalara Certified partnerships pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure performance and reliability of the integration.

About Solidus

Solidus is an open source ecommerce application for high-volume retailers. Built with Ruby on Rails, this mountable engine provides a scalable, stable, and highly customizable platform for online commerce.

About Boomer Digital

Boomer Digital provides an engaged, collaborative process while working with innovative open-source technologies. People are important to us, and we take the time to understand you and your business needs. We're here to help you design and execute clear, coherent IT and software strategies with ease.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara's Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 650 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara's venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com