Avalon GloboCare Appoints Former Congressman Billy Tauzin to its Board of Directors

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Avalon GloboCare Corp. ( OTCQB : AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies, announced today that the Company has appointed former Congressman Billy Tauzin to its Board of Directors.

Congressman Tauzin has a long and distinguished 36-year elective career culminating in chairing the Energy and Commerce Committee (ECC) in the U.S. House of Representatives, which oversees food and drug safety, public health and research, telecommunications, consumer protection, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce among others. After leaving Congress in 2005, Congressman Tauzin was invited to become the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he oversaw their participation in putting together the Partnership for Prescription Assistance, which has provided free and nearly free medication for over 10 million patients.

Congressman Tauzin now serves on the Boards of Directors of Entergy Corporation, LHC Group, the Alliance for Aging Research, Lenitiv Scientific, CaptureRx, and Resilient Network Systems, Inc. In 2010, he founded Tauzin Strategic Networks and co-founded Tauzin Consultants, LLC, a DC-based government relations, advocacy and strategic counsel organizations, fostering innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest challenges.

On joining the Board, Congressman Tauzin said, "Healthcare is an issue across the world and we have much to learn from one another. Avalon can and will be a major platform for not only domestic, but international healthcare exchange and improvement. I am excited to be a part of that platform."

Dr. David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, stated, "We are honored to have Congressman Tauzin join the Board of Directors. He brings extensive relationships with government leaders and experience in the healthcare industry that will aid in accelerating the development of our cell-based therapies as well as our exosome technology platform, which has the potential to transform the liquid biopsy and related markets. We believe it will help enable more accurate and efficient diagnosis and treatment in various diseases. We look forward to Congressman Tauzin's support as we aggressively roll out our exosome technologies, as well as our rehab and healthcare facility management services."

ABOUT AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. ( OTCQB : AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to promoting and empowering high impact, disruptive cell-based technologies and their clinical applications, as well as healthcare facility management through its core platforms, namely "Avalon Cell" and "Avalon Rehab." In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance their clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both domestic and global healthcare markets. Avalon also engages in the management of stem cell banks and specialty clinical laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.