Avalon GloboCare Engages Boustead Securities as Underwriter and Financial Advisor

Plans to Uplist to a Senior National Exchange

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Avalon GloboCare Corp. ( OTCQB : AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies, announced today that it has retained Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") as its Underwriter and Financial Advisor and plans to uplist from the OTCQB to a senior national exchange.

Dr. David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GloboCare, commented, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our uplisting efforts as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. We believe that uplisting to a senior national exchange will provide us the right global visibility and access to significant partners, while enhancing shareholder value. Boustead has an impressive track record and extensive relationships with investors in both the U.S. and Asia and we look forward to working with Boustead's highly experienced and reputable executive team."

Boustead Securities' Dan McClory, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, stated, "We support Avalon's mission to accelerate and develop innovative and transformative cell-based technologies. We have been impressed by Avalon's management team and deep relationships in the global healthcare market. We look forward to helping Avalon in its uplisting process to a national exchange, and meeting Avalon's objectives of increasing visibility within the capital markets, and bringing value to shareholders."

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

About Avalon Globocare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. ( OTCQB : AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to promoting and empowering high impact, disruptive cell-based technologies and their clinical applications, as well as healthcare facility management through its core platforms, namely "Avalon Cell" and "Avalon Rehab." In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance their clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both domestic and global healthcare markets. Avalon also engages in the management of stem cell banks and specialty clinical laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.