Avaya 2017 ENGAGE Customer Innovation Award Winners

Five visionary companies honored at Avaya ENGAGE Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Avaya ENGAGE - Today at ENGAGE, Avaya's annual user conference in Las Vegas, Avaya announced the winners of the 2017 Customer Innovation Awards, highlighting five companies that transformed their businesses and organizations through innovative uses of business communications and collaboration technologies.

The following award winners were announced during the ENGAGE awards ceremony:

Technology Transformation Award: Scotiabank - Scotiabank prides itself on "being a technology company providing financial services." As a long-time Avaya customer -- and a beta participant for Oceana and Oceanalytics -- Scotiabank is on a digital transformation journey to better serve its customers worldwide. Scotiabank contact centers located in Canada, Caribbean and Latin America have benefited from a next generation centralized architecture leveraging the latest Avaya solutions to better serve its customers. Scotiabank has already developed and deployed Avaya Oceana/Breeze apps, and continues to innovate in an ongoing drive to improve customer service and meet customer needs in a competitive market. The success of their transformation program has enabled the bank to move with more agility, stability and speed to market. This has changed the framework for deployment from months/years to days/weeks while improving the overall ROI/TCO.

Customer Engagement Award: BECU - BECU, a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union with more than 1 million members, installed an all-in-one multichannel contact center solution with Avaya Elite Multi-Channel, WFO and CMS. The new Avaya infrastructure helps BECU support its rapid expansion by providing increased flexibility for meeting the customer service needs of its members. As a credit union, BECU embraces the "people helping people" philosophy, which is a competitive differentiator in today's financial services market.

Midmarket Transformation Award: The Crossing Studios - The Crossing Studios, one of the largest and fastest growing studio and production facilities in Western Canada, expanded from one to eight production facilities almost overnight, and now rents more than 330,000 square-feet of studio space to Hollywood film and TV crews. With British Columbia's burgeoning film industry showing no signs of slowing down, The Crossing Studios turned to Unity's cloud UC solution, Powered by Avaya IP Office, a scalable, affordable and easy-to-manage communications platform that would support its rapid expansion while meeting the high expectations of its clients' specific demands.

Team Engagement Award: Green Shield Canada - Green Shield Canada (GSC), the country's only national not-for-profit health and dental benefits specialist, improved employee engagement and productivity across its seven coast-to-coast offices by installing a unified communications solution that's both scalable and easy for a small IT staff to manage. With 850 employees, GSC's distributed workforce prompted a greater need to maintain real-time, company-wide connectivity and communication. Avaya Equinox has provided GSC with a more collaborative approach to communicating, both within offices and across the country.

Business Transformation Award: Walgreens - To receive telephone performance measures for its more than 250 local specialty pharmacies, Walgreens needed a telephony solution that could generate customized in-bound calling reports.

Quotes

"Scotiabank, through our partnership with Avaya, is now enabled to tackle the digital transformation required for us to retain, enhance and grow our customer base and to exceed their desired experiences."

Jason Wolkove, Director, Strategic Projects, Scotiabank

"Green Shield Canada has more than 850 employees across seven offices in Canada -- from Montreal to Vancouver. We saw an opportunity to explore technology upgrades that would enhance company-wide communications and bring our teams across Canada closer together. With just a single training session, employees have hit the ground running with the tools. The videoconferencing option has provided a solution to overbooked meeting rooms and the instant messaging feature is already cutting down on the number of emails being sent."

Jim Mastronardi, Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, PMO and Procurement Green Shield Canada

"BECU is growing rapidly. We now have 1 million members and our focus on service is as strong as ever. We needed a technology partner that could support our expansion and help us meet the expectations of members while maintaining our high satisfaction rate. The Avaya Elite Multi-Channel infrastructure does just that."

Rick Webb, Telecommunications Engineer, BECU

"We needed a communication solution that would support our rapid growth, support our clients, and support our bottom line. From a metrics perspective, Avaya IP Office ticked every box. Is it what my clients are looking for? Yes. Are they happy with the solution? Yes. Is it costing me a lot of money to service and maintain? Definitely not. I really couldn't have chosen a better solution."

Mark Herrmann, Chief Technical Officer, The Crossing Studios

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or other similar terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these are reasonable, such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Avaya's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. Avaya disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.