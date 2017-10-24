Avaya Announces Global Resolution in Chapter 11 Restructuring

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) -

Has Filed Second Amended Plan of Reorganization Supported by all Major Creditor Groups

Launches Exit Financing Process with Approximately $3 Billion in Commitments Secured

Remains on Track to Emerge in 2017

Avaya announced today that it has reached global consensus (the "Global Resolution") regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors, including the Ad Hoc Group of First Lien Creditors (the "First Lien Group"), the Ad Hoc Group of Crossover Creditors (the "Crossover Group"), the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (the "Creditors' Committee"), and Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation ("PBGC"). As a result of the Global Resolution, Avaya has filed a Second Amended Plan of Reorganization (the "Second Amended Plan") which, among other things: (a) increases recovery for holders of Second Lien Notes Claims to 4.0% of Reorganized HoldCo Common Stock, and distributes warrants for an additional 5.0% of Reorganized HoldCo Common Stock to holders of Second Lien Notes Claims; (b) reduces the distribution of Reorganized HoldCo Common Stock to holders of First Lien Debt from 91.5% to 90.5%; (c) increases PBGC's proposed cash recovery from $300 million to $340 million and reduces PBGC's recovery in the form of Reorganized HoldCo Common Stock from 7.5% to 5.5%; and (d) reduces recoveries available to holders of General Unsecured Claims to $57.5 million. Avaya has also entered into a plan support agreement with members of the Crossover Group. As a result, the Second Amended Plan is now supported by holders of more than two-thirds of Avaya's First Lien Debt and more than two-thirds of Avaya's Second Lien Notes.

Avaya has also filed a Disclosure Statement Supplement and, subject to customary approvals, will distribute that supplement to voting creditors. Additionally, Avaya has filed a request for an updated confirmation schedule to accommodate this resolution. Subject to those approvals, including confirmation of the Second Amended Plan, Avaya expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from chapter 11 protection in 2017.

Avaya also announced today that it is launching an exit financing process secured by fully underwritten commitments. Subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, these commitments include $2.925 billion of funded debt, including a $2.425 billion term loan underwritten by a group of banks led by Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Citibank, N.A.

Avaya projects to have $2.925 billion of funded debt and a $300 million senior secured asset-based lending (ABL) facility available upon emergence from bankruptcy, a substantial reduction from the approximately $6 billion of debt on its balance sheet when Avaya commenced its financial restructuring. This revised capital structure is expected to save Avaya more than $200 million in annual interest expense compared to fiscal year 2016. The debt restructuring will also provide Avaya with longer dated debt maturities and improve its ability to pursue future growth opportunities as it emerges as a public company.

"The Global Resolution is one of the most significant milestones in our chapter 11 process, and we are pleased to have gained the Crossover Group's support for the Second Amended Plan," said Jim Chirico, Avaya's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It was our goal all along to reach a Plan of Reorganization that is fully supported by all of our major creditor groups. With a consensus-backed Plan and exit financing commitments in hand, we are closer than ever to emerging as a stronger, more competitive company. These developments are good news not only for Avaya, but for our customers and partners as well."

This press release is not intended as solicitation for a vote on the Second Amended Plan, and nothing herein is or should be considered a solicitation of votes for the acceptance of the Second Amended Plan or any Plan of Reorganization for the purposes of Bankruptcy Code sections 1125 and 1126 or otherwise. The full terms of the Second Amended Plan and revised Disclosure Statement, as well as the related pleadings, are available online at: https://cases.primeclerk.com/avaya.

Centerview Partners LLC and Zolfo Cooper LLC are Avaya's financial and restructuring advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the company's restructuring counsel.

The First Lien Group is represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and PJT Partners LP, as legal and financial advisors, respectively.

The Crossover Group is represented by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP and Rothschild Inc., as legal and financial advisors, respectively.

The Creditors' Committee is represented by Morrison & Foerster LLP, Jefferies LLC, and Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC, as legal, financial, and restructuring advisors, respectively.

PBGC is represented by Dentons US LLP and FTI Consulting, as legal and financial advisors, respectively.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Chapter 11 Cases

The Company's security holders are cautioned that trading in securities of the Company during the pendency of the Company's Chapter 11 proceeding will be highly speculative and will pose substantial risks. It is possible some or all of the Company's currently outstanding securities may be cancelled and extinguished upon confirmation of a restructuring plan by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. In such an event, the Company's security holders would not be entitled to receive or retain any cash, securities or other property on account of their cancelled securities. Trading prices for the Company's securities may bear little or no relation to actual recovery, if any, by holders thereof in the Company's Chapter 11 proceeding. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing of exit from the Chapter 11 proceeding, technology innovation and operational projections. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. These factors, including, but not limited to adjustments in the calculation of financial results for the third quarter, or the application of accounting principles, discovery of new information that alters expectations about financial results or impacts valuation methodologies underlying financial results, accounting changes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles, and those risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2015, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.

Source: Avaya Newsroom