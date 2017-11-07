Avaya Announces New Integrations with Salesforce Service Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Avaya, a global leader in Customer Engagement solutions, today announced new Salesforce Service Cloud integrations with contact center solutions and CRM environments that bring omnichannel capabilities to both existing and new implementations.

The Avaya CRM Connector 2.0 bridges gaps between legacy and new implementations enabling a single user interface (UI), via the Salesforce Lightning Service Console, embedded with omnichannel controls that improve agent effectiveness and the customer experience. This connector suite is capable of supporting both the Salesforce Classic and Lightning user experiences, as well as providing call control and reporting for various knowledge workers.

In early 2018, Avaya plans to further enhance the omnichannel experience by extending its next generation Oceana contact center capabilities to Salesforce Service Cloud. This will allow additional customer insights and intelligence with blended digital and voice routing and contextual based workflow -- including the customer journey -- to be readily integrated within the Salesforce Lightning user experience.

"A focus on the customer experience is the air we breathe. Avaya understands that any number of inconveniences can impact the future of a customer's relationship with a company," said Laurent Philonenko, SVP and general manager, Solutions and Technology, Avaya. "With Salesforce, our goal is to help our customers provide great experiences for their customers, building loyalty and long term customer value on which every business thrives."

"Customer engagement is undergoing a major transformation as more companies focus on delivering exceptional experiences," said Jon Aniano, SVP, Product, Salesforce Service Cloud. "Contact centers are the heart and soul of an enterprise, and can make or break a relationship between a customer and a company. By working with Avaya, we're making it easier than ever for companies to deliver truly differentiated customer service."

