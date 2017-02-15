Avaya Announces New Worldwide Channel Leader

Walter Denk will oversee Avaya's global channel strategy, management and growth; Gary Levy promoted to head U.S. Channel Sales

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Avaya announced today that Walter Denk has been named Worldwide Channel Leader. Denk will be responsible for creating and executing Avaya's partner strategy, architecture and policy management of the Avaya Edge Partner program. Additionally, Denk will lead revenue growth through the channel, which is comprised of more than 7,000 partners around the globe.

Denk moves into the new role from his previous position as vice president of Avaya Germany's Small and Medium Business Group. There, Denk successfully led initiatives that enhanced customer and partner satisfaction, sales coverage, productivity and alignment. Prior to Avaya, Denk held positions in Sales and Marketing at a number of global technology companies, including Deutsche Telekom, IBM and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Denk's team will be enhanced with the promotion of Gary Levy to head U.S. Channel Sales. Levy's appointment caps a 20 year career working with Avaya Channel Partners, during which he has established a number of programs to build tighter relationships between Avaya and partners that also contribute to their mutual success.

"With the launch of the Avaya Edge Channel Program and a number of exciting innovations announced over the past few months, partners are well positioned for success with Avaya. Our partners play a critical role in Avaya's future, and as the global head of channel sales, I'm committed to driving the programs and support that partners need to excel in serving our customers, delivering world-class customer satisfaction scores, and increasing revenue."

--Walter Denk, Worldwide Channel Lead, Avaya

