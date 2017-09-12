Avaya Announces Plan Support Agreement Executed by Holders of More than Two-Thirds of First Lien Debt

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Avaya Inc. ("Avaya" or the "Company") announced today that its First Amended Plan Support Agreement dated August 6, 2017 (the "PSA") has now been executed by holders of over two-thirds in amount of the total amount of its First Lien Debt (as defined in the PSA) -- up from more than 50% when the PSA was initially announced -- including substantially all of the members of the Ad Hoc Group of First Lien Creditors (the "Ad Hoc First Lien Group").

Among other things, the PSA requires the parties who sign it to vote in favor of the First Amended Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Avaya Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates, dated September 8, 2017 (the "Amended Plan"), when solicited in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code. The Company continues to believe that, once it has completed solicitation of votes and received the requisite votes, the Amended Plan is confirmable.

The Bankruptcy Court approved the Disclosure Statement with respect to the Amended Plan on August 25, 2017, clearing the way for Avaya to begin soliciting votes for the Plan. A hearing for the Bankruptcy Court to consider confirmation of the Amended Plan is scheduled for November 15, 2017.

Centerview Partners LLC and Zolfo Cooper Management, LLC are Avaya's financial and restructuring advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the Company's restructuring counsel.

The Ad Hoc First Lien Group is represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and PJT Partners LP, as legal and financial advisors, respectively.

