Avaya Announces Results of First Annual Hospitality Market Trend Survey

Survey highlights current gaps and opportunities where communications technology can deliver a 5-Star, personalized experience that drives repeat bookings

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Avaya today announced the findings of its first annual Hospitality Industry Survey1, where 72 global hotel brands identified market trends and room for improvement. With quality of guest experience as the biggest driver of bookings, Avaya technology creates a more personalized, mobile, digital experience that feels like luxury to guests, while lowering costs for providers.

Survey respondents aligned around three particular issues as they seek to improve the guest experience: guest engagement, communication and services. Many companies, however, are seeing significant opportunities by taking advantage of mobile, multichannel communications for both guests and staff, and updating standard, in-room devices with cool, new applications and capabilities.

The Gaps

Issue #1: Engaging guests - 55% of hospitality companies say they struggle to engage their guests during the booking process, while 70% say they struggle during and after the visit.

Issue #2: Communication between guests and staff leaves a lot to be desired - 60% of survey respondents say the inability of their staff to effectively communicate with guests is a "main factor" diminishing the guest experience at their properties.

Issue #3: Service(s), please - 62% of global respondents said the quality of the guest experience at their properties would be significantly improved by enhanced in-room and on-property guest services.

The Opportunities

Since most guests are on the move during their stay -- as well as a large portion of the staff dedicated to serving them -- respondents recognize that mobile apps offer the most compelling opportunity for improving service of any technology (48%). In fact, 81% of respondents are planning to create high-functioning apps over the next five years.

A full stack solution from Avaya -- from networking to applications -- can make 'going mobile' easy while providing the foundation for increased network security, simplifying IT administration and management, as well as modernizing and improving in-room and property guest services. For instance, the updated room phone becomes key to a fully-integrated digital experience -- so much so that 69% percent of respondents find value in the device with 11% of those seeing huge potential -- especially when it's connected to a guest's mobile device.

Creating Hotel of the future, today - with Avaya

In today's market, five years is more like 20. Hotels that already have Avaya Engagement Solutions have the foundation needed to deliver a premium guest experience such as the one in this video, while the hospitality provider gains benefits and efficiencies like the ones here.

With increased customer satisfaction driving repeat bookings, and greater efficiency driving cost savings on the hotel side, hospitality providers are well positioned to see a rapid ROI and low total cost of ownership for their investments.

Avaya provides solutions to more than 2,500 hotels worldwide and has existing relationships with nine out of 10 of the world's luxury hotels. Read Avaya hospitality case studies here.

"The guest experience is more important than price when it comes to repeat customers and recommendations. The big question is how do we improve the experience at a reasonable cost, when nearly everything about a hotel has high capital and operating expenses? With Avaya, our hospitality industry customers are finding exciting new ways of engaging guests, creating efficiencies and delight that will help ensure their properties are booked to capacity."

Frederick Sabty, vice president, Hospitality Worldwide for Avaya

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

1 The survey was conducted by Canam Research, an independent marketing research firm. Avaya sponsored the survey, which netted responses from 72 leading, global hospitality companies.

