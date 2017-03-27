Avaya Awarded 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY

Avaya Equinox recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Avaya today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Avaya Equinox as a recipient of the 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"We are honored that Avaya Equinox has been recognized with the Product of the Year distinction," said Yogen Patel, Vice President and GM, Engagement Applications at Avaya. "Equinox helps companies improve employee engagement and collectively push their business forward by enabling seamless communication, conferencing and collaboration across the enterprise. With Equinox, Avaya is truly delivering on the promise of transformational UC."

To help mobile users stay on top of interactions, Avaya Equinox design includes action-oriented workflows and an intuitive, top-of-mind status. All communications are in one place, streamlining meetings, messages and communication history. Remote access works without VPN connectivity and voice and video are reliable and secure on any device. Optimized to the device -- mobile, tablet, browser, desktop -- the experience enables additional capabilities while maintaining mobile simplicity.

"It gives me great pleasure to present Avaya with a Unified Communications Excellence Award for their Avaya Equinox solution and their team's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Avaya."

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

