Avaya Customer Engagement Relieves Growing Pains for Healthplex

Large dental provider doubles capacity, finds new efficiencies while delivering better, more reliable service

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Avaya today announced that Healthplex, one of the largest dental insurance providers in the northeast region of the U.S., has moved to Avaya Customer Engagement solutions for its contact center needs.

Rapid growth pushed Healthplex's client numbers to over 3 million members and beyond the limits of its legacy contact center system. With strict service level agreements between the company and its members, as well as regulatory requirements at risk, the company looked for an entirely new solution to eliminate all too frequent outages, patches and complicated maintenance and management.

They found it with Avaya Customer Engagement solutions. Applications from the portfolio doubled the company's capacity. Now, Healthplex easily manages the 116,000 calls it currently receives each month with no outages or out-of-contract response times -with plenty of room to grow. Clients can choose among multiple methods of communication with each interaction efficiently handled as a result of intelligent routing and resource utilization features.

Healthplex also found relief from previously onerous management and administration tasks, and discovered new sources of information that can help the company continuously improve operations. The system automatically generates the reports needed to comply with regulatory requirements. Call recordings are easily found when needed. Workforce management technologies enable better forecasting of staffing needs as well as providing both supervisors and agents with increased visibility and flexibility.

Learn more about the value Healthplex found with Avaya Customer Engagement solutions, read here.

About Healthplex

Healthplex is committed to providing access to high quality affordable dental care and to improving the oral health of its community. It is one of the largest dental administrators in the state of New York, with over 3.5 million members. In 1977, two dentists created Healthplex in an effort to control the increasing costs of dental care. In the years that followed, Healthplex maintained its goal and successfully managed dental expenses for government programs, labor organizations, municipalities, school districts, and businesses of all sizes. Although Healthplex has grown into one of the largest dental providers in the Northeast, it is still committed to providing the same personalized and friendly service it did when the company was founded.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or other similar terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these are reasonable, such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Avaya's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. Avaya disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.