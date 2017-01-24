Avaya Delivers a Stellar Video Performance for Ticketmaster Spain

SANTA CLARA, CA and BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Ticketmaster -- the leader in online sales and distribution of tickets for concerts, festivals and other events -- has upgraded to an Avaya video solution to turn in the high-quality performance the company expects and demands. Avaya Scopia video conferencing provides Ticketmaster Spain with the feature set and ease of operation the company requires, at a third of the estimated cost of ownership of competitive offers.

No stranger to video conferencing, Ticketmaster had first-hand experience with its benefits for travel savings and meeting scheduling across offices in Madrid and Barcelona. However, the company's patience with its previous video solution ran out due to cumbersome operations, poor image quality and frequent outages and disruptions.

Avaya channel partner, Electrotel, recommended and ultimately implemented the Avaya Scopia solution, which has received rave reviews from the company. The Scopia XT5000 room solution dual 1080p/60fps resolution for content and live video, with H.264 High Profile compression that delivers maximum bandwidth efficiency and SVC H.264 has a high resistance to network errors.

In addition to the room systems in Ticketmaster's offices, Avaya Scopia Desktop Mobile now allows participants to join video conferences via latest generation mobile devices, enabling connection from any device and any location (BYOD). This further saves on cost and efficiencies since participants don't need to be in one of the main offices to join the video conference, allowing more people to engage in live collaboration sessions without many of the typical scheduling issues.

The simplicity of Avaya Scopia, which is very intuitive and user-friendly, extends to management and maintenance. For example, users can control the room solution via an Apple iPad. In addition, it's estimated to save the company two-thirds of the costs of maintenance and management over the previous solution.

To read more about Ticketmaster Spain's use of Avaya video, click here for the case study.

"We had already taken steps to hold meetings remotely and were used to videoconferencing. We were aware that it was a great advantage in terms of cost and time saved, but we were not entirely happy. The solution we had was too cumbersome when setting up, not to mention the poor image quality and continuous interruptions. Now with Avaya Scopia, the change in our meetings has really been radical, the sharpness and image quality mean we now enjoy the experience of videoconferencing."

Fernando Mate, Head of Microcomputing at Ticketmaster

