Avaya Drives Smarter Healthcare via Telemedicine Robot in Brazilian Pediatric Hospital

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Progress in the area of ​​telemedicine has increasingly demonstrated the positive impact technology can have on the relationship between doctors, patients and healthcare institutions. Avaya, along with its business partner Itscon, is contributing to the progress in patient care with a telemedicine robot that is built on Avaya video conferencing at a large pediatric complex in Brazil.

Equipped with medical supplies and a fast-charging, two-hour battery, the telemedicine robot is free to roam through the hospital's corridors and ICU rooms. Through the telemedicine robot, doctors at the Brazilian pediatric hospital can interact via video with U.S.-based hospital specialists and exchange information on patients' progression -- all in full HD imaging.

According to the "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" -- a study by Avaya -- 3 out of 4 healthcare organizations expect to invest more in technology, while 1 in 3 health professionals are unhappy with the technology they currently have. On the side of hospitals, health plan operators and industry institutions, new communication technologies are able to combine an efficient channel with cost optimization and improved results.

With customized solutions for complete support during all stages of patient care, Avaya Healthcare solutions are used by more than 5,000 healthcare industry institutions. Avaya is active in the contact-center sector of health plan operators and the largest laboratories in Brazil and around the world. From prevention to postoperative care, Avaya solutions allow healthcare providers to incorporate the appropriate channel at each point of contact through the patient's journey.

"Patient satisfaction demands a new assessment of the channels that can be used at each stage of the patient's journey. The healthcare industry must be attentive to the availability of digital solutions that support and improve patient care and engagement."

Rander S. deSouza, Senior Consulting System Engineer for Avaya

