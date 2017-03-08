Avaya Edge Channel Partner SE Telecommunications Supports Teen Racing Star Kendra Adams

SE Telecommunications, an Avaya Edge Channel Partner, to sponsor Ontario "teen phenom" in her sophomore season in the St. Onge Recreation Super Stock division

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - This International Women's Day, SE Telecommunications, an Avaya Edge Channel Partner, announced it will support 17-year-old Canadian race car driver Kendra Adams as she continues to chase her dreams at Sunset International Speedway this season.

Adams' car will carry the SE Telecommunications logo on the rear quarter panel during the upcoming 2017 St. Onge Recreation Super Stock season, with Avaya's logo appearing alongside. In addition, Avaya's logo will be embroidered onto Adams' fire suit.

"I'm excited to work with SE Telecommunications, an Avaya partner, for the 2017 season," said Adams. "I look forward to all the great things we will do together this year."

"Kendra Adams is an incredibly impressive individual and a great role model for young women everywhere," said Corey Mindel, Avaya Canada Channel Leader. "Through our partnership with SE Telecommunications, we're proud to align with this promising young driver as she continues to demonstrate her vast potential."

Adams started competitive racing when she was 13 years old. In 2015, her career took off when she was the only Canadian selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Combine. Last year, the Innisfil, Ontario native enjoyed a successful rookie campaign in the Super Stock Division with multiple top-15 finishes at her hometown track, the Sunset International Speedway.

