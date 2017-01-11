Avaya ENGAGE Highlights the Intersection of Customer Experience and the Age of Intelligence

Conference brings together Customers, Partners, Developers, International Avaya User Group members and others in Las Vegas, Feb 12-15, 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - As digital transformation strategies move from planning to action, companies may find themselves challenged to keep their eye on the customer experience. Exciting new technologies that take advantage of artificial intelligence, automation and analytics capture the attention with promises of greater efficiency, cost savings and better business outcomes. The unanswered question remains: Can digitizing the enterprise truly improve the experience of customers and end users?

At Avaya ENGAGE 2017, customers, partners, developers, and others will come together to explore the answer to that question. The event, which will be held in Las Vegas, February 12-15, will feature Avaya executives, customers and industry analysts discussing aspects of the evolution from the Information Age to the Age of Intelligence, and what's needed to ensure that a secure, quality experience remains the driving force.

The Age of Intelligence is about smart, digital and connected technologies that deliberately interact together to deliver greater capabilities and efficiencies. In the Age of Intelligence, the burgeoning amount of information available today is organized to drive purposeful action, often via input of other information rather than initiated by human intervention.

"The truth of the matter is that digital transformation is an ongoing process as neither customers nor technologies stay static for any length of time. As we move into the Age of Intelligence, it will be critical that companies have the solid, flexible foundation in their core technologies that enables them to quickly operationalize changes in ways that never compromise the fact that Experience is Everything."

Gary E. Barnett, SVP and GM, Avaya Engagement Solutions

About Avaya ENGAGE 2017

Avaya ENGAGE 2017 merges the International Avaya User Group conference, the Avaya Technology Forum and the Avaya Partner Forum into a single event that better enables interactions between customers, partners, developers and others. Dozens of breakout sessions, courses and seminars provide educational insights into customer requirements and the products, solutions and services to meet those requirements to accelerate business. At the hub of the action, the Avaya Solutions Expo offers hands-on experience with a range of new solutions that have been released in the past year, including Avaya Oceana, Avaya Equinox, Avaya Breeze, Zang, and more, as well as those from Avaya channel partners and DevConnect members.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or other similar terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these are reasonable, such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Avaya's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. Avaya disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127115/Images/Avaya_ENGAGE_in_Las_Vegas-4e524a53e94a9ad5b27df38731fb690d.jpg