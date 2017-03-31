Avaya Ensures Seamless Communication during College Basketball's Biggest Event

Mobile Command Center powered by Avaya IP Office will create a winning communication experience at the National Association of Basketball Coaches annual convention

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - While the "Madness" unfolds on the court in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) will ensure a controlled, seamless communication experience off the court for the thousands of coaches, staff and volunteers attending their annual convention by using a Mobile Command Center powered by Avaya IP Office.

The original founders of college basketball's national championship tournament, the NABC has a membership of nearly 5,000 men's basketball coaches throughout the ranks of the collegiate, junior college and high schools levels. Held every year in conjunction with the national championship game, the NABC Convention is the nation's premier professional development and networking event for basketball coaches.

To connect all the coaches, staff and volunteers attending this weekend's annual convention, Avaya's partner Allegiant USA set up a Mobile Command Center to deliver an easy, secure and flexible communication experience. Reducing IT overhead with true plug and play, the Avaya IP Office Platform -- which the NABC also uses in its home office in Kansas City, Missouri -- allows the organization to bring their "office in a box" anywhere they go.

The full-featured Mobile Command Center provides phones, a firewall switch and VPN for a secure, flexible and easy set-up, enabling the NABC to create a seamless engagement experience at its annual conference. They can quickly and easily add phone lines for coaches and volunteers, and with features such as mobile twinning, volunteers can work on-the-go as easily and effectively as they can in the office.

Having a flexible, scalable technology is key for the NABC, which next year will adopt the next level of Avaya cloud technology while still protecting their initial investment.

Quotes

"Experience is everything in the world of sports, and we're proud to work with Avaya to deliver powerful communication experiences that make collaboration easier for everyone involved."

-- David Lee, Solutions Architect, Allegiant USA

"Thanks to a Mobile Command Center powered by Avaya IP Office, the thousands of coaches, staff and volunteers attending our annual conference can communicate seamlessly, ensuring they have the best possible overall experience."

-- Stephanie Whitcher, CFO, NABC

"With a growing roster of sports franchises and organizations relying on us for their communication needs, this is yet another example of how Avaya is providing innovative, flexible, mobile technologies that improve engagement in the world of live sports and entertainment."

-- David Chavez, Vice President & Chief Architect Avaya

About Allegiant USA

Allegiant is a technology solution provider, offering data and voice networking expertise, solutions to business communications and collaboration needs, as well as professional and financial services. By allocating mission-specific resources, experienced personnel, and proven methodologies to the IT needs of their clients, Allegiant ensures an accurate, solution-centric focus for each and every client engagement. Allegiant has been an Avaya business partner delivering communications and collaboration solutions built on a foundation of Avaya products and services for decades.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

