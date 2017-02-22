Avaya Equinox Realizes the Vision of Unified Communications

Users empowered with a refined, mobile-first, fully-integrated communications platform accessible from any browser, device or desktop

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Avaya today announced the general availability of the industry's first real unified communications (UC) solution, Avaya Equinox. Avaya Equinox delivers simple, mobile-first communications on the devices, and embedded into the applications and browsers, that employees "live in" every day, fulfilling the long promised benefits of UC. Now, companies and employees within any vertical, within any geography, can experience the benefits of 1-click, contextual interaction, collaboration and conferencing from any browser or device using this totally streamlined, completely customizable communications solution.

Avaya Equinox provides a best-in-class experience with capabilities that can be embedded into any business process, application or workflow to create unique solutions to serve company or employee requirements. The solution eliminates migration challenges for companies in the process of moving to web or cloud-based applications by enabling UC capabilities via WebRTC or HTML5. The consolidation of real-time and non-real-time multimedia communications methods coupled with persistent messaging enables faster responsiveness, increased productivity, and more informed decision-making while reducing IT management and operating costs. Further, the full UC collaboration and conferencing experience can be deployed and consumed through a cloud computing infrastructure.

Now available globally, Avaya Equinox is hardware agnostic and available out-of-the box on the all-glass Avaya Vantage device, providing an incredible platform for transforming experiences. The platform is sold on a per-user, suite licensing basis with subscription or perpetual pricing models, along with a traditional concurrent user pricing option for over the top conferencing for those with 3rd party solutions.

"Green Shield Canada has more than 850 employees across seven offices in Canada -- from Montreal to Vancouver. We saw an opportunity to explore technology upgrades that would enhance company-wide communications and bring our teams across Canada closer together. With just a single training session, employees have hit the ground running with the tools. The videoconferencing option has provided a solution to overbooked meeting rooms and the instant messaging feature is already cutting down on the number of emails being sent."

Jim Mastronardi, Director, Enterprise Infrastructure, PMO and Procurement Green Shield Canada

"Businesses across verticals are looking for an omni-channel communications approach available from the cloud that eases the burden on employees and IT departments. A fully-integrated, multi-faceted solution that was accessible whenever and wherever work needed to be done was always the vision for unified communications but until now remained an unmet challenge. Now, Avaya Equinox is here and challenge met. Uptake has been rapid, with businesses from electronics companies to the healthcare industry benefiting from its simple, contextual, user defined platform."

Gary E. Barnett, SVP and GM, Avaya Engagement Solutions

