Avaya Executive to Co-Chair the Disability Advisory Committee - Emergency Communications Subcommittee

Avaya's Mark Fletcher appointed to the Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) Emergency Communications Subcommittee, helping Americans with disabilities overcome emergency communications challenges

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Avaya, a global leader in mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations, announced today that Mark Fletcher, Chief Architect - Worldwide Public Safety Solutions at Avaya, has been appointed to help lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) DAC's Emergency Communications Subcommittee. The appointment represents the continued recognition of Avaya's helpful participation on prior FCC advisory committees that have been dedicated to achieving equal access to emergency communications for individuals with disabilities.

In the past, Fletcher participated on the FCC's Emergency Access Advisory Committee (EAAC), the FCC Task Force for Optimized PSAP Consolidation (TFOPA) and the initial session of the DAC, which completed its charter in 2016. During the first session, contributions to Text to 911 best practices were made by Fletcher, as well as the creation and maintenance of a Text to 911 deployment map based on data collected by the Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

During the next DAC session, the subcommittee has been specifically tasked by the Chairman's Office with developing recommendations on integrating real-time text into emergency communication systems, and prioritizing emergency information conveyed aurally on television through the secondary audio stream, which is necessary to ensure that people who are blind or visually impaired have access to such information.

The DAC provides a means for stakeholders with interests in accessibility issues to exchange ideas, facilitate the participation of consumers with disabilities in proceedings before the Commission, and assist the Commission in educating the greater community and covered entities on disability-related matters.

Avaya, dedicated to improving access to emergency services since its founding in 2000, holds dozens of accessibility patents for communications tools and solutions for people with disabilities in businesses and government organizations worldwide. Pioneering several public safety initiatives globally, Avaya and Fletcher have spearheaded the adoption of Kari's Law, which enables 9-1-1 access in leading hotel and motel sites in select states across the country. The company also holds dozens of patents for communications tools and solutions for people with disabilities.

"Enabling access to emergency communications to more than 50 million Americans with disabilities can literally mean the difference between life and death. I am honored to have been appointed to this important subcommittee and I look forward to working with my fellow subcommittee members in advancing the Commission's goals in this area."

Mark Fletcher, Chief Architect - Worldwide Public Safety Solutions - Office of the CTO - Enterprise Solutions, Avaya

About the Federal Communications Commission Disability Advisory Committee

On Dec. 2, 2014, the Commission announced the establishment of a new federal advisory committee, the Disability Advisory Committee (DAC), to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a wide array of disability issues within the FCC's jurisdiction. A second two-year term of the DAC was authorized on December 29, 2016. To learn more about the DAC, please visit https://www.fcc.gov/general/disability-advisory-committee

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

