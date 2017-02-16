Avaya Expands Global Alliance with Salesforce Service Cloud

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Avaya ENGAGE - Avaya, a global leader in Customer Engagement solutions, today announced an expanded alliance with Salesforce Service Cloud to deliver solutions that more deeply integrate the contact center products of the two companies.

The expanded alliance will focus on cloud-based solutions that enable seamless access, greater contextual awareness and rapid, knowledgeable service at all points along the customer journey -- making it easier for businesses to meet the digital demands of today's customers. This announcement was made at Avaya ENGAGE 2017, the largest gathering of Avaya users under one roof, taking place this week in Las Vegas.

"Bringing together the assets of two leaders so adept at elevating the customer experience will accelerate their customers' ability to digitally transform that experience as well," said Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan. "In addition, this partnership will greatly enhance the agent experience as well, which is critical with the growing millennial workforce."

Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions and Salesforce market-leading CRM are already widely deployed in contact centers around the world -- including many of the largest customer service operations on the planet. Several areas of innovation include:

Service Cloud APIs to allow customers to leverage Avaya routing across any channel, including web, chat and more.

Customer data captured via Avaya voice analytics, such as identity verification, can be surfaced in Service Cloud Einstein so agents are better informed and can be more proactive regarding next steps in their case resolutions.

Simplifying the setup and configuration process, so that admins can easily sync agent skills and business rules between Avaya and Salesforce.

As more and more companies transition to web and cloud applications, the integrated Salesforce and Avaya solutions will enable companies to quickly move their strategies forward with little to no disruption to ongoing operations. Customers can easily move from mobile self-service to assisted service when more personalized help is needed, accessing a live agent who has full knowledge of their historical and current interactions -- including questions and information received while using a chatbot. Customer needs are easily, quickly and completely resolved.

Avaya already integrates with Salesforce via the Avaya Breeze Connector offering. However, this expanded alliance will offer far greater and tighter integration capabilities for enterprise customers where workflow management and interaction will seamlessly co-exist across the solutions.

"Customers today expect a predictive and connected customer experience, and that's why we're excited to align with Avaya on this initiative. As customer experience becomes the ultimate differentiator, offering a seamless, omni-channel experience will be the key way that companies can create customers for life."

- Adam Blitzer, EVP and GM, Service & Sales Clouds, Salesforce

"Only outcomes matter: Customers know a great experience from a poor one. They may not know the technologies that make either one happen -- nor should they. Avaya and Salesforce have come together to build the bridges that create a seamless experience -- for customers as well as agents. Together we will ensure businesses that the rewards of delivering outstanding customer experiences are theirs for the taking."

- Laurent Philonenko, SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development, CTO

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

