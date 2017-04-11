Avaya Fabric Networking Momentum Climbs to over 1,000 Customer Deployments

Customers increasingly turn to Avaya Fabric Networking as the go-to solution for delivering security, simplicity and agility

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Avaya today announced that deployments of Avaya Fabric Networking recently surpassed 1,000 customers as a growing number of businesses and organizations around the globe adopt the technology.

With trends such as cyber-security, mobility and Internet of Things top of mind, companies are increasingly upgrading their traditional networking solutions using more agile solutions with security in their DNA.

Avaya Fabric Connect delivers the simplicity businesses need in their IT operations, addressing cyber-security through its hyper-segmentation, native stealth and automated elasticity capabilities. Companies can rapidly deploy applications and services over their network, while lowering risk from both security breaches and human error.

While Avaya Fabric is being deployed across all verticals and geographies, growth is especially strong in the public, transportation, healthcare and education sectors, where customers recognize the unique values Avaya Fabric brings to their environments. Among the more recent customer deployments are the following examples:

New York Mets - Read the Case Study

"We have one of the best networks around. It's truly redundant, and can easily handle high traffic and accommodate anything fans want to do while they're here."

- Tom Festa, Vice President of Technology, New York Mets.

Town of Shawinigan, Quebec - Read the Case Study

"In addition to ensuring we're modernizing our network, Avaya technologies are helping us do more without having to overinvest in infrastructures since the equipment selected guarantee transparency, redundancy, segmentation capabilities and the security we need, all while paving the way to the introduction of new services for our citizens."

- Lyne Vallières, Director of the Office of Information Technology, Town of Shawinigan, Quebec.

Indiana Department of Transportation - Read the Case Study

"At INDOT, we strive to try to be on the forefront of technology to reduce the need for always adding expensive new lanes. With Fabric Connect, we are more efficient; our engineers spend less time troubleshooting so they are able to focus on other business needs."

- Ben Fischer, Network Engineer, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT)

Erlanger Health System - Read the Case Study

"The Avaya network helps us do more with less."

- Eric Hammer, Senior Director of Technical Services, Erlanger Health System.

"It's so much easier to manage our network now; we hardly ever have to touch the core. We can even have our interns work with it without worrying that something will be damaged irreparably.

- William Estes, Network Engineer, Erlanger Health System

