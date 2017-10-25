Avaya Government Solutions and Collab9 Agree to Jointly Deliver Secure Cloud UC to Government Agencies

First FedRAMP(SM) Authorized UCaaS Provider Teams with Top UCaaS Software Developer in Federal Market

FAIRFAX, VA and LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Avaya Government Solutions and collab9, a FedRAMP℠ Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) cloud service provider, today announced that they have entered into a joint agreement to deliver secure cloud unified communications (UC) solutions to the federal government. This FedRAMP℠ Authorized service features the industry-leading suite of Avaya Aura Communication Manager products to deliver instant messaging, presence, VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) unified messaging (UM), audio and video conferencing, collaboration and contact center features and functions from a secure cloud environment.

Committed to offering "best of breed" FedRAMP℠ Authorized unified communications services to Federal agencies, collab9 integrates the most advanced technology available in the marketplace into an interoperable platform to deliver a common user experience across the entire enterprise.

Collab9 CEO, Kevin Schatzle, said of the partnership with Avaya: "The Avaya Aura® Communication solution is recognized throughout the US Federal government as 'best in class' for Enterprise UC and Contact Center (CX) technology. This powerful FedRAMP℠Authorized solution enables Federal agencies nationwide to transform their legacy environments to the next generation of unified communications technology. We enter this partnership with Avaya with great anticipation and a shared vision of facilitating digital transformation in the federal government."

Collab9's Avaya-based cloud unified communications solution is available now through Avaya and its value-added integrators and reseller partners.

"We have made a significant investment with our partner collab9 to provide our customers with a seamless, transparent and immediate transition to the cloud, which we believe will provide a much lower total cost of ownership, while providing a future proof service offering," said Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya Government Solutions. "The Avaya/collab9 relationship enables access to a variety of scalable enterprise-grade UC services capabilities, from a trusted government IT leader, all on a fixed cost per user basis. Avaya Government Solutions, working with collab9, can meet the needs and mission objectives of any government agency."

Avaya UCaaS solutions are supported 24x7x365 by U.S.-dedicated resources that include hardware, software and support services. Avaya Government Solutions is backed by Avaya, which provides mission critical communications infrastructure for more than 130,000 customers worldwide, including more than 90% of the Fortune 100, and millions of endpoints in use by leading U.S. government agencies.

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires outstanding communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Collab9 is a best-of-breed, FedRAMP Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider catering to the public sector marketplace. Collab9's solution integrates voice, video, messaging, mobility, presence, conferencing, and customer care in one predictable, user-based subscription model. Available on multiple federal and state government procurement vehicles, collab9 enables agencies to securely move their communications infrastructure into the cloud with a platform designed to meet NIST cloud security standards. For more information, visit: www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 on Twitter.

