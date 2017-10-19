Avaya Government Solutions Partners with Collab9 to Offer FedRAMP(SM) Cloud Service

Government Agencies Can Now Access the Many Benefits of a FedRAMP Authorized, Scalable Suite of UC Solutions

FAIRFAX, VA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Avaya Government Solutions, through its partnership with Collab9, announced today that the Avaya Aura® Communication Manager unified communications (UC) product portfolio is now available as a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized solution, with an Authority To Operate (ATO) at the moderate level.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP's cloud solution is designed to enable faster processing and more elasticity, reducing redundant, inconsistent, time-consuming, and inefficient risk management, costing hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Avaya's cloud offering enables government agencies to quickly gain access to a scalable suite of secure, UC cloud services designed specifically for government agencies on a per-user basis, with no costly barriers to entry. Predictable monthly fees reduce the cost of operations while also providing effective and efficient services to the enterprise. Additionally, Avaya UCaaS enables agencies with legacy technology and budget constraints to improve employee collaboration and productivity.

Like its industry-leading contact center solutions, Avaya and its FedRAMP service run on an industry-leading private cloud environment. The solutions available within this include managed VoIP telephony, enterprise voice messaging and audio conferencing, and audio, video and Web collaboration, as well as instant messaging/presence and mobility management.

Avaya provides mission-critical communications infrastructure for more than 130,000 customers, including millions of endpoints to leading U.S. government agencies, and many of the world's largest companies, including 90% of the Fortune 100.

"FedRAMP authorization for Avaya's UCaaS through our Collab9 partnership offers the best of both worlds," said Jerry Dotson, vice president, Avaya Government Solutions. "Government agencies now have access to a variety of scalable enterprise-grade UC service capabilities from a trusted government IT leader, all on a fixed cost per user basis. Avaya Government Solutions offers a hybrid of options tailored to the needs and mission objectives of any agency and in so doing, improves risk management, eliminates technical debt, reduces resource consumption and most importantly, increases productivity. We have made a significant investment in efforts to provide our customers with a seamless, transparent and immediate transition to the cloud, which we believe will provide a much lower total cost of ownership while providing a future-proof service offering."

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission-critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides a complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires outstanding communications enablement, and no other company is positioned better to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About Collab9

Collab9 is a best-of-breed, FedRAMP Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider catering to public sector security requirements. Collab9's solution integrates voice, video, messaging, mobility, presence, conferencing, and customer care in one predictable, user-based subscription model. Available on multiple federal and state government procurement vehicles, Collab9 enables agencies to securely move their communications infrastructure into the cloud with a platform designed to meet NIST cloud security standards. For more information, visit: www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 on Twitter.

Source: Avaya Newsroom