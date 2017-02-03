Avaya at HIMSS 2017 Introduces Healthcare Solutions That Improve Patient Experience, Enhance Care Team Coordination, and Secure Healthcare IoT

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Avaya, a global leader in business communications software, systems and services used in more than 4,000 healthcare organizations around the world, will highlight its three top healthcare solutions at booth #8061 of the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, to be held February 19-23 in Orlando, Florida. Avaya is a featured speaker with Ascension, and will be presenting on "Mitigating CyberSecurity Risk with HyperSegmentation." Avaya will also feature demonstrations including:

Secure Health IOT: Automatically segments and secures network devices to reduce risk, minimize security breaches and improve overall compliance.

Virtual Patient Care Center: Helps enable Healthcare contact center agents to interact with patients over their preferred channel of communication throughout the patient care journey; facilitating personalized, anytime, anywhere, any channel, patient communication.

Patient Appointment Reminder: Proactively reminds patients of appointments and facilitates the management of these appointments to improve patient attendance rates and clinical productivity.

Healthcare Chatbot: An Artificial Intelligence tool which uses learned and directed dialog interactions to help patients obtain information they require without interacting with agents.

Care Team Collaboration: Identifies and assembles the most appropriate, available resources quickly, and facilitates communication and collaboration within the team proactively and automatically.

When:

February 19 - February 23, 2017

Where:

HIMSS Conference & Exhibition 2017

Orange County Convention Center

Tangerine Ballroom

Orlando, Florida

Booth #8061

Panel and Speaking Session:

Monday - February 20, 2017

1:30 pm

Avaya and Ascension partner to present "Mitigating CyberSecurity Risk with HyperSegmentation" in Hall F4

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.