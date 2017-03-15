Avaya Honored for Delivering 'World-Class' Customer Service

Avaya Receives Omega's prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM)for exceeding customer expectations for 4th Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Avaya today announced that it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award™ from Omega Management Group Corp in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support in 2016. Since 2000, the award has been presented annually to companies who, as rated solely by their own customers, exceeded expectations in customer satisfaction during the prior calendar year. Omega is an expert in customer experience management (CEM) strategy, and helps companies boost revenue and profits by consistently exceeding customer expectations for service quality.

"The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recognizes organizations who not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their existence on a deep commitment to exceeding customer expectations," said John Alexander Maraganis, President and CEO of Omega. "In 2016, more than 290 projects, many international in scope, were judged from scores of companies based in the U.S. and abroad. The majority of companies are repeat recipients, which shows that despite the tough economy, implementing a CEM strategy is a reliable, proven way to achieve business success."

"Providing a quality customer experience is our top priority," said Mike Runda, senior vice president of Avaya Client Services. "Earning the NorthFace ScoreBoard award four years in a row confirms that enabling proactive, multi-touch support capabilities, combined with state-of-the-art diagnostics, give us high marks from our customers. We're grateful for our customers' all-time high satisfaction scores, and we are committed to making ongoing improvements to continue to deliver excellent customer support."

Omega's methodology measures customer satisfaction and loyalty levels on a 5-point scale (or equivalent) four times during the year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service and account management. NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recipients are companies who, based solely on survey responses from their own customers, achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0.

"Due to its unique 'customer-only vote' criteria, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award has been viewed from its inception as the only objective benchmark for excellence in customer service," Maraganis continued. "Our research indicates that companies that consistently achieve a 4.0 rating or above, which we call the 'Loyalty Zone,' are succeeding in locking in profitable, long-term customer relationships, and this significantly raises the bar on their competitors."

