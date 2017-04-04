Avaya IP Office Nails Mobile Collaboration and Reliability for Berglund Construction

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - A construction company that's been in business for over 100 years knows something about the importance of a solid infrastructure and the experience needed to create it. When Berglund Construction needed a new communications infrastructure that would provide the reliability lacking in its existing system and enable connections with multiple temporary sites for easier collaboration, there was one answer: Avaya.

An industry leader, Chicago-based Berglund Construction's projects run the gamut from boutiques to major renovations of iconic university buildings and Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. The company's previous, 25-year old system had become an unnecessary burden, with frequent outages and little to no features for collaboration with those working on the large, longer-term projects that require remote offices and connecting employees located anywhere.

The Avaya IP Office Platform™ provides Berglund with the reliable, scalable business communications solution the company needs. The solution serves all of its branch and field offices for projects in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin, enabling administration and management from the company's main location.

With 350 employees, the company estimates that at any given time about half or more of them are not in the office. The mobile twinning capability of Avaya IP Office still allows callers to make a single call to their extension and reach their cell phone, closing the previous gap between outreach and live contact. In addition, the new communications solution has reduced costs, and boosted reliability to reflect the same qualities that Berglund brings to its construction projects.

"For a construction company, collaboration is very important. A 25-year-old phone system that we had to reset an average of twice a week simply didn't support that.

"We have a really big job site in the Champaign-Urbana area, and we're setting it up like it's another office. Instead of spending the money to have hard lines run to the facility, or relying on cell phones and hot spots, we're going to use our IP Office. In fact, that's one of the reasons we went with the Avaya solution: we knew we'd be able to utilize it at big job sites."

Carol Hall, Business Operations Manager, Berglund Construction

About Berglund Construction

Since 1911, Berglund has delivered a hands-on, partnering spirit that comes with being one of the most experienced family-owned companies in North America. We collaborate with our clients, consultants, subcontractors and communities to deliver building solutions of the highest standard. With more than 350 employees across the Midwest, Berglund generated revenues exceeding $200 million in 2015. Berglund has dramatically set new standards for quality, innovation and craftsmanship, effective project management, cost control and worker and public safety.

