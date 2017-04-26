Avaya Is Named a 2017 Gold Edison Award Winner

Avaya Surge Solution Wins at New York Ceremony; Awards Celebrate 30 Years of Honoring Innovators and Innovation

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Edison Awards, celebrating 30 years of honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, announced today that Avaya was voted a Gold Winner for innovation in the category of Cyber Security at the April 20th event at The Capitale in New York City.

"Security is arguably the biggest obstacle to adopting Internet of Things strategies and the potentially profound impact on innovation," said Liam Kiely, Vice President, Avaya. "While current methods for securing IoT are highly complex, expensive and with varying degrees of effectiveness, Avaya Surge is just the opposite: highly secure, simple and cost effective."

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents, and made him a household name around the world.

"Our judges recognized Avaya Surge Solution as a true innovator out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards™ was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.

One of the evening's many highlights was the presentation of the prestigious Edison Achievement Award to Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots, X and Jeffrey R. Immelt, CEO, GE. The award honors innovation leaders and business executives who have made a significant and lasting contribution to innovation throughout their careers. The Edison Achievement Award serves as inspiration to future innovators and to the world at large.

In addition to the Awards Gala, the annual Edison Awards program encompassed a full-day "Meet the Innovators Forum" and the "Innovators' Showcase," which offered guests a hands-on experience with many of the winning products.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About the Edison Awards™

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

