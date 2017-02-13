Avaya Launches Cloud Contact Center in Partnership with Spoken Communications for Business Process Outsourcers

Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO cost effectively addresses the digital transformation needs of contact center outsourcers

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Avaya ENGAGE -- Avaya, the market leader in Customer Engagement technologies, and Spoken Communications, a leading innovator in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, have formed a strategic co-development partnership focused on enabling Business Process Outsourcers (BPO) to transition to and fully leverage the cloud.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO is an integrated Avaya cloud service that brings together Avaya's Customer Engagement applications with Spoken ConversationCenter CCaaS. With 40,000 contact center agents currently using Spoken's CCaaS offering, this latest partnership extends a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO cost-effectively addresses the needs of very large contact center operations and BPOs that typically serve multiple brands with tens of thousands of agents and millions of customers, and must adhere to very strict service level agreements, security and compliance requirements.

Using Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO, BPOs can add new, advanced capabilities as needed for a hybrid cloud solution or as they transition to full, cloud contact center applications, expediting and simplifying the execution of initiatives such as:

Modernizing the customer experience by easily adding multi-channel capabilities combined with integrated, interaction analytics and speech transcription.

Optimizing the workforce with services that help improve agent productivity, including integrated call recording, surveys, listen and whisper, and more.

Gaining deeper insight into the business using machine-learning analytics that capture and analyze every aspect of the customer engagement coherently across all channels.

Creating and deploying new innovative services that help provide more value and differentiation to the brands they serve.

Better managing operational expenses as they pay only for the capabilities and services needed, with the ability to instantly scale up or down.

Enabling work-from-home agents with compliance and data security features.

Flexible sub-tenancy model that allows for extremely flexible billing models for BPO clients.

As part of its roadmap, Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO will allow customers to fully leverage omni-channel, multi-touch customer engagement capabilities, with an easy-to-use, open API, development environment. The solution provides security with end-to-end encryption and data isolation to aid in privacy and regulatory compliance as well as PCI compliance. Avaya contact center technologies are used by a majority of the largest BPOs around the world.

Sold exclusively through Avaya, Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO is available for sale in the U.S. and Canada, with other geographies expected to follow.

Quotes

"BPOs and large organizations face the same challenge, how to migrate existing contact center functionality and infrastructure onto a modern architecture? The Avaya/Spoken offering is putting Avaya in the cloud-based contact center arena enabling BPOs to modernize and remain with their trusted supplier of choice."

-Mary A. Wardley, IDC Vice President, Customer Care and Loyalty

"As a long-standing customer of Spoken, we think that the partnership with Avaya makes perfect sense. Avaya has tremendous market presence and proven technology that comes from a long history of working with BPOs. Spoken, as our CCaaS provider, brings innovative cloud platform with applications like call recording and screen capture, that are secure, reliable and highly-scalable."

-Martin Ingram, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Arise Virtual Solutions

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Avaya on this important initiative. The Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO provides the fastest path for Avaya customers that have been waiting for a true multi-tenant offering that takes full advantage of the transformative benefits of the cloud."

-Mo Afshar, CEO, Spoken Communications

"BPOs are facing the same challenges of digital transformation that many businesses are experiencing, but with an exponential order of magnitude and complexity. Each of the brands and their customers have exacting expectations, timelines and demands that must be met. Avaya Enterprise Cloud for BPO provides the simplest transition to cloud economics with virtually no change in agent, supervisor or operational processes."

-Tej Kohli, GM Cloud Solutions, Avaya

About Spoken

Spoken Communications is bringing together cloud, big data and AI technologies to unleash the power of conversations to transform the customer experience. Currently in use by more than 40,000 agents at hundreds of companies, Spoken ConversationCenter puts the conversation at the center of the customer relationship. Founded in 2005 and with more than 170 patents, Spoken is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, please visit www.spoken.com.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

