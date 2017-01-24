Avaya Named a 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award Winner by INTERNET TELEPHONY

Avaya SDN Fx™ Healthcare IoT solution Honored for Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Avaya announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Avaya SDN Fx™ Healthcare as a 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award winner, presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"In an industry where medical and IoT devices are reducing costs and saving lives, we are so pleased to be recognized for our efforts to make deploying secure healthcare innovation easy, " said Liam Keily, vice president, Fabric Networking, Avaya.

In the age of the "Internet of Things" (IoT), technology in healthcare can now assume effective omnipresence -- from heart machines to heating systems to helicopters. Avaya SDN Fx™ Healthcare helps make The Internet of Things a practical and secure reality for the healthcare industry. The solution helps rapidly deliver new innovation, achieve greater efficiency, lower costs and strategically focuses IT resources.

The Avaya Open Networking Adapter (ONA) is a family of small form-factor devices that act as a bridge between any Ethernet-equipped device and the network. Avaya ONA seamlessly transforms conventional endpoints into intelligent Open Network nodes, creating deployment simplicity and operational agility.

SDN architecture is having a profound impact on the IT and Telecom industries and, as this technology continues to grow in popularity, the SDN Product of the Year Awards recognize companies that are leading the way creating best-in-class SDN architecture and applications.

"Recognizing leaders advancing SDN technologies, TMC is proud to announce Avaya as a recipient of the 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Avaya SDN Fx™ Healthcare and Avaya Open Network Adapters have demonstrated innovation and will help shape the face of this rapidly-evolving industry. It is our pleasure to honor Avaya for their inspiring work."

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC's Marketplaces:

Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.

boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking. Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

uncover sales opportunities and build databases. In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

and boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads. Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

and bolster brand reputations. Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.