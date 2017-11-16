Avaya Names Nikos Nikolopoulos to Lead Corporate Strategy, Development & Marketing

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Avaya today announced the appointment of Nikos Nikolopoulos as senior vice president of corporate strategy, corporate development and marketing. Nikolopoulos returns to Avaya after previously serving as vice president of corporate operations and business transformation from 2013 to 2015.

Nikolopoulos was most recently head of business transformation and chief M&A counsel for Mednax, Inc. He brings more than 25 years' experience in corporate strategy, business operations, commercial transactions, and mergers and acquisitions primarily in the telecom and communications sectors. He previously held executive positions at Office Depot, Tyco Electronics, and AT&T as well as two European based communications start-ups.

"We are excited to welcome back Nikos to the Avaya family," said Jim Chirico, president and chief executive officer, Avaya. "His return comes at the perfect time as we refocus our efforts on growth and expanding on our innovation and market leadership."

Nikolopoulos' responsibilities will also include mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate marketing.

"This is an exciting time to rejoin Avaya. The Company has a new capital structure, a new management team, industry leading products and solutions and a great set of growth opportunities," said Nikolopoulos. "I look forward to working with the management team, our employees, our partners and our customers to develop and execute a growth strategy that will benefit all our stakeholders."

Nikolopoulos holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a Juris Doctorate in Law from the Chicago Kent College of Law.

