Avaya Once Again Powers On- and Off-Field Communications for the Biggest Game in U.S. Football

WBL Services and Avaya team up to deliver a winning communications strategy for teams, fans, press and others at the 51st Championship match-up

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Next Sunday, teams, fans, media and a host of management and support personnel will gather at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the 51st match-up of the biggest game in U.S. Football. Heading up to the event, Avaya and partner WBL Services tackled the drive to enable reliable, secure communications between the players, coaches, and analysts both on and off the field. Seasoned over seven years of delivering communications for the big event, this winning team is the MVP for an elite, scalable, and championship-like infrastructure.

Experience is everything in sports and entertainment, and to power the communications of the most-watched annual sports program in the United States, real-time communications without disruption or failure must be upheld -- especially during those crucial fourth down moments.

Behind the scenes, Avaya Aura® provides the communications software driving the event, which will also be used by 5,000 credentialed media and game day operations personnel -- serving as a mobile NFL command center at nearby facilities. The AFC and NFC champions each have the Avaya IP Office™ Platform at their respective team hotels for pre-game and day-of communications that can mean the difference between game-winning play calls.

To ensure game-day readiness and penalty-free execution, more than 70 engineers and installers laid 250,000 feet of cable and six miles of fiber around the stadium to connect more than 4,500 Ethernet endpoints and 1,300 phones, supporting Avaya Aura -- in less than a week before the game.

The system overlay created by Avaya and WBL marries existing legacy technologies such as analog, ISDN requirements and DCP sets with today's IP telephony capabilities within all areas in and around the mega sports complex. This is especially important in outlier areas that are critical for preventing power outages throughout the 1.9 million square feet venue.

Quotes

"We know how critical communications are in fast-moving, make-or-break environments. That's why we continue to work with Avaya to deliver great value, high quality and speed with a high level of service that continues to win us our ticket to the 'big game.'"

--Bill Lipscomb, president, WBL Services

"Avaya has a long and proud history of providing innovative flexible, mobile communications technologies that bring businesses closer to its customers and this experience dovetails nicely with the world of live sports and entertainment. Our presence in the sporting arena is stronger than ever, with 72 stadium deployments worldwide. Our goal is to help drive the ultimate fan engagement experience and seamless connectivity for teams in their most crucial moments."

--David Chavez, vice president, CTO Architecture & Consulting, Avaya

About WBL

WBL Services provides cutting-edge telecommunication services and support for CenturyLink Field and Event Center in Seattle. WBL also provides telecommunication services for large sporting events, trade shows, conferences and special events throughout the world, earning them a reputation for providing trustworthy, secure and customer-centric services.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

