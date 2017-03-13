Avaya Receives 2016 HealthTechZone Telehealth Award

Avaya Surge™ Honored for Improving Healthcare Delivery

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Avaya announced today that Avaya Surge™ (formerly SDN FX Healthcare) has received a 2016 Telehealth Award from HealthTechZone.com, a leading healthcare technology news source.

"With rapid changes in technology affecting the healthcare industry and increased risk of security breaches, we are pleased to be recognized for our efforts to make deploying secure healthcare innovation easy and affordable," said John Orton, the U.S. Healthcare Practice Leader, Avaya.

Attacks and breaches resulting from IoT devices are expected to escalate over the next several years as more and more connected devices offer entry points. Most approaches to the issue are rife with complexity, expensive and resource intensive; however, Avaya Surge now offers an alternative. The solution secures, automates and learns, significantly reducing complexity and cost while dramatically improving the process of tightly securing and managing thousands of devices.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Avaya Surge™ (formerly SDN FX Healthcare), an innovative solution that earned Avaya the 2016 Telehealth Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Avaya in the future."

For more information, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC's Marketplaces:

Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.

Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.