Avaya Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award

Avaya Oceana honored for improving customer service technology and improving the customer experience

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Avaya announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Avaya Oceana as a 2017 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

"We're thrilled that Avaya Oceana has been recognized with the 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award," said Karen Hardy, VP, Product Marketing and Solutions at Avaya. "Oceana delivers a single, comprehensive view of customers across all sources allowing contact centers to deliver best in class service."

Avaya Oceana is a single integrated solution for servicing the needs of your entire customer engagement strategy. This next-generation, open, omnichannel contact center solution is context-driven, fully integrated and fully customizable through our open, easy-to-use development platform. Avaya Oceananalytics provides contact center operators with real-time information to determine if service goals are being met, and historical reports for measuring contact center performance over a period of time.

"Congratulations to Avaya for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. Oceana has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

This 12th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in the July/August edition of CUSTOMER Magazine.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires outstanding communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by 1.5 million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: 2015 Connecticut Mobile Summit; Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; Drone Zone 360; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; IoT Evolution Fog, Analytics & Data Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Conference; MSP Expo; NFV Expo; SIP Trunking, Unified Communications & WebRTC Seminars; Wearable Tech Conference & Expo featuring Fitness and Sports Wearable Technology (FAST) Expo; WebRTC Conference & Expo; and more.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

