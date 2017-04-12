Avaya Receives 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Avaya IP Office Contact Center Honored for Exceptional Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Avaya announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Avaya IP Office Contact Center as a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

The Avaya IP Office Contact Center extends world-class innovation in contact centers to small and midsize businesses, delivering the simplicity and value they require. Optimized for use with Avaya IP Office software, and leveraging real-time customer service scenarios, the solution enables blended multichannel capabilities in English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian to enhance and expand customer communications with minimal customization and configuration. Avaya IP Office Contact Center can be deployed as a hybrid or pure cloud-based solution or on the customer's premises. Hybrid and pure cloud options are marketed as Customer Engagement OnAvaya - Google Cloud Platform, or as a Partner-Branded Powered by Avaya offer.

"Avaya IP Office Contact Center is a great solution for companies that want the multi-channel capabilities of a robust contact center solution, but need the simplicity and affordability that SMBs require. We are very pleased that the Avaya IP Office Contact Center has been acknowledged by TMC with this award," said Yogen Patel, vice president, Avaya.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Avaya as a 2017 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative product, the Avaya IP Office Contact Center," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Avaya in their groundbreaking work on the IP Office Contact Center."

Winners of the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

