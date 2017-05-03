Avaya Releases 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Avaya today released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report, illustrating the company's key achievements in 2016 for making a positive difference in the world through its employees, technology, customers and supply chain.

"At Avaya, we revel in working closely with our customers, rolling up our sleeves and becoming immersed and invested in their businesses, challenges and goals," said Kevin Kennedy, president and CEO of Avaya. "We strive to lead the industry with best-in-class products and solutions, and to reflect 'Avaya Strength' in everything we do, from maintaining the highest ethical standards and a customer-first attitude, to giving back to our local communities and designing products that are energy efficient."

As described in the report, in fiscal year 2016, Avaya:

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 19 percent, exceeding annual 3 percent absolute reduction target and 15 percent cumulative target by 2020.

Minimized the environmental impacts of business operations with 23 Avaya Green Lease agreements in place and plans to increase this number in the coming year.

Shifted customers to the cloud, with some customers reducing their data centers from 30 down to just two, dramatically decreasing the energy demand required to deliver services.

Eliminated more than 1.5 million plastic bags annually through efficient product and packaging designs of high volume desk phones.

Raised approximately $200,000 for global charities during the company's annual Month of Giving in October.

Engaged 32 employee teams across 18 Avaya locations, resulting in thousands of employees dedicating volunteer hours to charitable causes.

Customer case studies give testimony to how Avaya solutions accelerate company missions and increase productivity while minimizing risk, physical infrastructure footprints, operational costs and stress on natural resources. Many Avaya solutions are cloud-enabled, mobile and interoperable, and engage people across time and space to quickly solve customer problems to meet the demands of a changing 21st century workplace. Avaya technologies are acclaimed for helping educators create safer and "smarter" schools, aiding governments and nonprofits in responding to disasters and tragedies, and enabling patients to use telemedicine during trying times.

"Avaya has made significant progress over the last year, including holding our second annual Month of Giving program, which was a tremendous success," said Sara Broadbent, director of Corporate Responsibility at Avaya. "Our Avaya team remains committed to growing our corporate social responsibility initiatives in pursuit of the greater good. In this way, we'll create long-term, sustainable value for our customers, our communities and our world."

