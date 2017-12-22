Avaya Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - Avaya Holdings Corp. ( OTCQX : AVYA)

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017:

Revenue of $790 million

Gross margin 62.7%, non-GAAP gross margin 63.2%,

Operating income of $64 million, non-GAAP operating income of $178 million or 22.5% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $225 million or 28.5% of revenue

of $225 million or 28.5% of revenue Net income of $27 million, non-GAAP net income of $162 million or 20.5% of revenue

Positive cash flow from operations of $166 million for the fourth quarter

Fiscal Year 2017:

Revenue of $3,272 million

Gross margin 61.1%, non-GAAP gross margin 61.7%

Operating income of $137 million, non-GAAP operating income of $669 million or 20.4% of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $866 million or 26.5% of revenue,

of $866 million or 26.5% of revenue, Net loss of $182 million, non-GAAP net income of $448 million or 13.7% of revenue

Positive cash flow from operations of $291 million for the year

Avaya Holdings Corp. ( OTCQX : AVYA) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $790 million, down $13 million compared to the prior quarter and down $168 million year-over-year primarily as a result of the sale of the Networking business and lower demand for products and services primarily due to extended procurement cycles resulting from the chapter 11 filing. Fourth quarter 2017 results include $5 million of revenue from the Networking business sold on July 14, 2017. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Networking business, revenue improved approximately 5% from the prior quarter and declined approximately 10% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP gross margin was 62.7% for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.2%, which compares to 61.6% for the prior quarter and 61.8% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP operating income was $64 million, which compares to a GAAP operating loss of $55 million for the prior quarter, and an operating loss of $425 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Non-GAAP operating income was $178 million which compares to $157 million for the prior quarter and $232 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP net income was $27 million, which compares to a net loss of $98 million for the prior quarter, and a net loss of $483 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Non-GAAP net income was $162 million which compares to $149 million for the prior quarter and $174 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA(1) was $225 million or 28.5% of revenue, and compares to adjusted EBITDA of $204 million or 25.4% for the prior quarter and $284 million or 29.6% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

For fiscal 2017, Avaya reported revenue of $3,272 million, down 12% compared to fiscal 2016, or down 11% in constant currency. GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2017 was 61.1%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.7%. GAAP operating income was $137 million, reflecting $117 million of impairments of both goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets, as well as $30 million of restructuring charges. Non-GAAP operating income was $669 million or 20.4% of revenue in fiscal 2017, which compares to $756 million or 20.4% of revenue in fiscal 2016. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2017 was $182 million which compares to a net loss of $730 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2017 was $448 million, or 13.7% of revenue, which compares to $342 million for fiscal 2016. Fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $866 million represented 26.5% of revenue, and compares to $940 million for fiscal 2016.

Cash provided by operating activities was $166 million for the fourth fiscal quarter 2017, which compares to $72 million during the third fiscal quarter 2017, and $83 million during the fourth fiscal quarter 2016. Cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year 2017 was $291 million compared to $113 million for fiscal 2016. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $876 million as of September 30, 2017, an increase of $147 million from the prior quarter and up $540 million from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016.

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results were outstanding given the backdrop of chapter 11," said Jim Chirico, president and CEO. "The results demonstrate the resilience of our business model, the loyalty of our customers and partners, and the commitment of our employees. They also provide us solid momentum in our emergence as a public company."

"The reduction of our debt and certain other long-term obligations will improve annual cash flow by approximately $300 million compared to fiscal 2016," Chirico added. "These savings will enable Avaya to pursue future growth opportunities with a goal of creating long-term value for our new stockholders. We are excited to enter the New Year as a stronger and more competitive company, with new management, innovative products, and an abundance of opportunities ahead of us."

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Highlights

Reached a global resolution in chapter 11 restructuring with emergence as a public company

Announced a new management team including Jim Chirico as Chief Executive Officer

Signed over 3,600 major customer contracts since filing for chapter 11 through September 30, 2017

Closed on the sale of the Networking business to Extreme Networks on July 14, 2017

Company book-to-bill was greater than 1. Total bookings for the fourth fiscal quarter increased 7% from the prior quarter and were 17% below the prior year, in constant currency. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Networking business, total bookings increased 13% sequentially and were 10% lower year-over-year, in constant currency

Software and services accounted for over 79% of total revenue

Recurring revenue represented 57% of total revenue, up from 50% year-over-year, in constant currency

Net Promoter Score of 50 for customer satisfaction driven by industry-leading service and support

Product revenue of $343 million decreased 1% from the prior quarter and decreased 27% year-over-year, in constant currency. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Networking business, product revenue grew 12% sequentially and was 15% lower year-over-year, in constant currency

Service revenue of $447 million was down 3% sequentially and decreased 9% year-over-year, each in constant currency. Excluding the impact of the sale of the Networking business, service revenue decreased less than 1% sequentially and was 7% lower year-over-year, in constant currency

For the fourth fiscal quarter, percentage of revenue by geography was:

- U.S. – 57% - EMEA – 24%

- Asia-Pacific – 10% - Americas International – 9%

Fiscal Year Highlights

Announced post-emergence board of directors

Software and services accounted for 78% of total revenue in fiscal 2017, up from 75% for fiscal 2016

Recurring revenue represented 56% of total revenue for fiscal 2017, up from 51% of revenue for fiscal 2016, in constant currency

Cloud and managed services and professional services each accounted for >8% of total revenue for fiscal 2017

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.7%, compared to 61.5% for fiscal 2016

Adjusted EBITDA was $866 million or 26.5% of revenue, compared to $940 million or 25.4% of revenue for fiscal 2016

For the fiscal year, percentage of revenue by geography in was:

- U.S. – 55% - EMEA – 26%

- Asia-Pacific – 10% - Americas International – 9%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUE Products $ 343 $ 469 $ 1,437 $ 1,755 Services 447 489 1,835 1,947 790 958 3,272 3,702 COSTS Products: Costs 105 169 500 630 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 4 8 20 30 Services 186 198 753 797 295 375 1,273 1,457 GROSS PROFIT 495 583 1,999 2,245 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 341 329 1,282 1,413 Research and development 48 64 229 275 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 34 100 204 100 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - 442 65 442 Goodwill impairment - 56 52 226 Restructuring charges, net 8 17 30 105 431 1,008 1,862 2,561 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 64 (425 ) 137 (316 ) Interest expense (17 ) (118 ) (246 ) (471 ) Other income, net 7 5 9 68 Reorganization costs, net (21 ) - (98 ) - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 33 (538 ) (198 ) (719 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (6 ) 55 16 (11 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 27 (483 ) (182 ) (730 ) Less: Accretion and accrued dividends on Series A and Series B Preferred Stock (8 ) (7 ) (31 ) (41 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 19 $ (490 ) $ (213 ) $ (771 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.98 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.98 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.54 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 497.2 498.6 497.1 500.7 Diluted 502.5 498.6 497.1 500.7

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in millions, except share amounts) September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 876 $ 336 Accounts receivable, net 536 584 Inventory 96 153 Other current assets 269 187 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,777 1,260 Property, plant and equipment, net 200 253 Acquired intangible assets, net 311 617 Goodwill 3,542 3,629 Other assets 68 62 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,898 $ 5,821 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Debt maturing within one year $ 725 $ 6,018 Accounts payable 282 338 Payroll and benefit obligations 127 183 Deferred revenue 614 705 Business restructuring reserve, current portion 35 69 Other current liabilities 90 267 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,873 7,580 Pension obligations 513 1,743 Other postretirement obligations - 245 Deferred income taxes, net 32 167 Business restructuring reserve, non-current portion 34 65 Other liabilities 170 492 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 749 2,712 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 7,705 - Commitments and contingencies Equity awards on redeemable shares 7 6 Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share, 250,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2017 and 2016 Convertible Series B, 48,922 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 2016 393 371 Series A, 125,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 2016 184 175 STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,389 2,410 Accumulated deficit (5,954 ) (5,772 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,448 ) (1,661 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY (5,013 ) (5,023 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY $ 5,898 $ 5,821

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in millions) Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2017 2016 Net cash (used for) provided by: Net loss Net loss $ (182 ) $ (730 ) Adjustments to net loss for non-cash items 518 829 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (45 ) 14 Operating activities 291 113 Investing activities (70 ) (100 ) Financing activities 314 9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 (9 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 540 13 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 336 323 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 876 $ 336

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Revenue (Unaudited; in millions)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, Revenues Mix Change Dec. 31, 2016 Mar. 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Amount Pct. Pct., net of FX impact Revenue by Segment $ 346 $ 309 $ 302 GCS $ 340 $ 392 43% 41% $ (52) -13% -15% 55 39 43 Networking (1) 3 77 0% 8% (74) -96% -96% 401 348 345 Total ECS product revenue 343 469 43% 49% (126) -27% -27% 474 456 458 AGS 447 489 57% 51% (42) -9% -9% $ 875 $ 804 $ 803 Total revenue $ 790 $ 958 100% 100% $ (168) -18% -18% Revenue by Geography $ 466 $ 450 $ 435 U.S. $ 447 $ 552 57% 58% $ (105) -19% -19% International: 234 202 204 EMEA 194 217 24% 22% (23) -11% -13% 90 77 88 APAC - Asia Pacific 79 104 10% 11% (25) -24% -24% 85 75 76 Americas International - Canada and Latin America 70 85 9% 9% (15) -18% -19% 409 354 368 Total International 343 406 43% 42% (63) -16% -17% $ 875 $ 804 $ 803 Total revenue $ 790 $ 958 100% 100% $ (168) -18% -18% (1) Networking business was sold on July 14, 2017, therefore, the Company recognized no revenue after the date of sale

The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended

September 30, Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) $ 27 $ (483 ) $ (182 ) $ (730 ) Interest expense 17 118 246 471 Interest income (2 ) - (4 ) (1 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6 (55 ) (16 ) 11 Depreciation and amortization 63 97 326 374 EBITDA 111 (323 ) 370 125 Restructuring charges, net 8 17 30 105 Sponsor and other advisory fees 3 28 85 43 Integration-related costs - - 1 2 Third-party sales transformation costs - - - 5 Reorganization items, net 21 - 98 - Share-based and other compensation 1 7 11 19 Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net - 1 - 1 Gain on sale of Networking business (2 ) - (2 ) - Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - 100 65 100 Goodwill impairment - 442 52 442 Impairment of long-lived asset - - 3 - Loss on equity investment - 11 - 11 Change in fair value of Preferred B embedded derivative - (17 ) - (73 ) Securities registration fees - - - 1 Costs in connection with certain legal matters 64 - 64 106 Foreign currency gains, net (1 ) - (2 ) (10 ) Pension/OPEB/nonretirement postemployment benefits and long-term disability costs 20 18 90 63 Other - - 1 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 225 $ 284 $ 866 $ 940

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Gross Profit $ 583 $ 533 $ 481 $ 490 $ 495 Gross Margin 60.9 % 60.9 % 59.8 % 61.0 % 62.7 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 8 5 6 5 4 Share-based compensation 1 - - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 592 $ 538 $ 487 $ 495 $ 499 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.8 % 61.5 % 60.6 % 61.6 % 63.2 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating (Loss) Income $ (425 ) $ 64 $ 64 $ (55 ) $ 64 Percentage of Revenue -44.4 % 7.3 % 8.0 % -6.8 % 8.1 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 64 62 62 62 38 Restructuring charges, net 17 10 4 8 8 Impairment charges 542 - - 120 - Advisory fees 27 48 14 18 3 Share-based compensation 7 2 4 4 1 Costs in connection with certain legal matters - - - - 64 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 232 $ 186 $ 148 $ 157 $ 178 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 24.2 % 21.3 % 18.4 % 19.6 % 22.5 %

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin by Portfolio (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, June 30, Sept. 30, 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Products Revenue $ 469 $ 401 $ 348 $ 345 $ 343 Costs (exclusive of amortization of technology intangible assets) Costs 169 146 127 122 105 Amortization of technology intangible assets Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 8 5 6 5 4 GAAP Gross Profit 292 250 215 218 234 GAAP Gross Margin 62.3 % 62.3 % 61.8 % 63.2 % 68.2 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 8 5 6 5 4 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 300 $ 255 $ 221 $ 223 $ 238 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.0 % 63.6 % 63.5 % 64.6 % 69.4 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Services Revenue $ 489 $ 474 $ 456 $ 458 $ 447 Costs 198 191 190 186 186 GAAP Gross Profit 291 283 266 272 261 GAAP Gross Margin 59.5 % 59.7 % 58.3 % 59.4 % 58.4 % Items excluded: Share-based and other compensation 1 - - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 292 $ 283 $ 266 $ 272 $ 261 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.7 % 59.7 % 58.3 % 59.4 % 58.4 %

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results Three months ended September 30, 2017 (Unaudited; in millions)

Costs in

Connection

with Certain

Legal Matters Amortization

of Intangible

Assets

Restructuring

Charges, net

Reorganization

Items Share-based

and Other

Comp Q416 GAAP

Results Advisory

Fees Non-GAAP

Results GAAP

Results Non-GAAP

Results Revenue Products $ 343 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 343 $ 469 $ 469 Services 447 447 489 489 790 - - - - - - 790 958 958 Costs Products: Costs 105 - 105 169 169 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 4 (4) - 8 - Services 186 - - - - 186 198 197 295 (4) - - - - - 291 375 366 GROSS PROFIT 495 4 - - - - - 499 583 592 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 341 (1) (64) (3) 273 329 296 Research and development 48 48 64 64 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 34 (34) - 56 - Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - - 100 - Goodwill impairment - - 442 - Restructuring charges, net 8 (8) - 17 - 431 (34) (8) - (1) (64) (3) 321 1,008 360 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 64 38 8 - 1 64 3 178 (425) 232 Interest expense (17) (17) (118) (118) Other income, net 7 7 5 5 Reorganization items, net (21) 21 - - - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 33 38 8 21 1 64 3 168 (538) 119 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (6) (6) 55 55 NET INCOME (LOSS) 27 38 8 21 1 64 3 162 (483) 174 Less: Accretion and accrued dividends on Series A and Series B Preferred Stock (8) - - - - - - (8) (7) (7) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 19 $ 38 $ 8 $ 21 $ 1 $ 64 $ 3 $ 154 $ (490) $

167

Avaya Holdings Corp. (Debtor-in-possession) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results Fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 (Unaudited; in millions)

Costs in

Connection

with Certain

Legal Matters Amortization

of Intangible

Assets Share-based

and Other

Comp Q416 YTD GAAP

Results Restructuring

Charges, net Impairment

Charges Reorganization

Items Advisory

Fees Non-GAAP

Results GAAP

Results Non-GAAP

Results Revenue Products $ 1,437 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,437 $ 1,755 $ 1,755 Services 1,835 - - - - - - - 1,835 1,947 1,947 3,272 - - - - - - - 3,272 3,702 3,702 Costs Products: Costs 500 - - - - - - - 500 630 629 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 20 (20) - - - - - - - 30 - Services 753 - - - - - - - 753 797 795 1,273 (20) - - - - - - 1,253 1,457 1,424 GROSS PROFIT 1,999 20 - - - - - - 2,019 2,245 2,278 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 1,282 - - (3) - (11) (64) (83) 1,121 1,413 1,249 Research and development 229 - - - - - - - 229 275 273 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 204 (204) - - - - - - - 226 - Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets 65 - - (65) - - - - - 100 - Goodwill impairment 52 - - (52) - - - - - 442 - Restructuring charges, net 30 - (30) - - - - - - 105 - 1,862 (204) (30) (120) - (11) (64) (83) 1,350 2,561 1,522 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 137 224 30 120 - 11 64 83 669 (316) 756 Interest expense (246) - - - - - - - (246) (471) (471) Other income, net 9 - - - - - - - 9 68 68 Reorganization items, net (98) - - - 98 - - - - - - (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (198) 224 30 120 98 11 64 83 432 (719) 353 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 16 - - - - - - - 16 (11) (11) NET (LOSS) INCOME (182) 224 30 120 98 11 64 83 448 (730) 342 Less: Accretion and accrued dividends on Series A and Series B Preferred Stock (31) - - - - - - - (31) (41) (41) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (213) $ 224 $ 30 $ 120 $ 98 $ 11 $ 64 $ 83 $ 417 $ (771) $

301

