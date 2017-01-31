Avaya Snapp Store Gains Momentum with New Apps from Zang and Growing Number of Third Party Developers

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Launched less than a year ago, the Avaya Snapp Store is rapidly gaining momentum as interest grows from third party developers, customers and others. With nearly 100 Snap-ins from Zang and other third party developers ready for download or pending availability, Avaya customers have access to an increasing array of easy- to-install, pre-built applications to quickly create, customize and transform communications and workflows for the digital economy.

Built to work with the Avaya Breeze™ platform, Avaya Snap-ins are modular, reusable code or capabilities that connect, enable, or facilitate a specific application's action or outcome in a company's business communications environment. Developers simply "snap in" the code modules to immediately integrate new functions. Many Snap-ins can be downloaded for free by Avaya Breeze customers.

The newest Snap-ins on the Avaya Snapp Store offer rich integration with the Zang Cloud Communications Platform. Specifically, the Zang Cloud Carrier Services Snap-in and the Zang SMS Connector Snap-in, are now available as free downloads.

Zang Cloud Carrier Services is a task bundle for Avaya Engagement Designer -- part of the Avaya Breeze portfolio -- that provides easy access to valuable decision criteria; including whether a caller is on a cellular network, the carrier delivering the call, the caller's billing address, and the caller's name. This information allows businesses to tailor services for callers using digital devices. Examples can include: offering a mobile user the option to receive an SMS message with a link to open a website in a mobile browser; playing specific location-based messages, or routing to agents with appropriate geographic knowledge.

Zang SMS Connector Snap-in enables Avaya Breeze Snap-in and workflow developers to quickly leverage the simplicity and economy of SMS messaging from Zang for any use cases that require sending an SMS. The Zang SMS Snap-in supports sending multi-part SMS messages to a single phone number, or as a broadcast to multiple recipients. For example, a back office ERP system processing an order can send an SMS status message to a customer. Agents can have the full context of a transaction displayed on the desktop when speaking to the customer.

Avaya continues to add Snap-ins that extend the value of Avaya Breeze, currently working with more than 40 third party developers in addition to Zang and Avaya for a robust pipeline. Developers who have recently contributed to the Snapp Store include:

Hndlbar CRM Connect: Integrates Avaya Voice, Email and SMS channel with Salesforce CRM

CCT ContactPro Connector: Provides an easy way to configure the CCT ContactPro desktop

client for usage with Avaya Breeeze Snap-ins such as Co-browse, Email, webRTC, Context store etc.

eGain Knowledge: Sends a contextual SMS link to web self-service for customers on the IVR to check out without losing their place in the queue.

GSLab Instant Conferencing: Allows key stakeholders to auto initiate a conference call, couple with media play-out and email options that can be either consumed as REST Web-services or Web UI provisioned along with the Snap-in.

Verbio Voice Authentication: Provides voice biometrics to authenticate users by their voice

Companies interested in developing applications for the Avaya Snapp Store can get more information by visiting www.avaya.com/breezedeveloper.

Quotes

"At Zang, we're focused on creating cloud apps that help companies differentiate their products and services. The Zang Snap-ins for Avaya Breeze enable organizations to leverage digital technology to create real-time engagement and improve customer experiences. The power to transform your interactions with customers and imagine a better way of doings things is easier than ever with Zang and Avaya Breeze."

Mohammad Nezarati, GM, Zang, Inc.

"More and more interactions every day require a secure authentication, and voice continues to be the preferred communication channel. We are thrilled to have published our Verbio Voice Authentication solution on Avaya Snapp Store. At Verbio, we believe innovation based on open, standards-based platforms help customers incorporate new technology easily and cost -- effectively, uncovering new possibilities for getting more out of their communications infrastructure."

Piergiorgio Vittori, EVP and CRO Americas, Verbio

"Avaya Breeze offers uniformity, flexibility, openness and ease of use, which encourages partners such as GS Lab to develop innovative Snap-ins. The ultimate benefit goes to the end customer who can easily create customized, innovative solutions for their business."

Yogesh Deshpande, Practice Head, Great Software Laboratory

"Avaya Breeze with the Avaya Snap-ins is one of the easiest and fastest ways for customers to implement the capabilities needed to transform workflows, improve the customer experience and drive better, digital business. Interest from both customers and developer partners is extremely positive, and now we're cross-pollinating with Zang Snap-ins to provide even greater flexibility to customers using the Avaya Breeze Platform."

Yogen Patel, Vice President, Avaya

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

