Avaya Spotlights Key Award-Winning Healthcare Communications Solutions at HIMSS 2017

New Epic-compliant Avaya Patient Appointment Reminder bundle is first in a host of notification solutions available to healthcare organizations worldwide

As a software and services-led business, Avaya continues to address communications requirements across vertical industries, including the healthcare space where Avaya has more than 4,000 customers globally. As such, Avaya today announced new healthcare solutions during HIMSS 2017, anchored by the Patient Appointment Reminder bundle with seamless integration into the Epic electronic health record system.

The Avaya Patient Appointment Reminder proactively reminds patients of appointments and facilitates the management of these appointments to improve patient attendance rates and clinical productivity. Together with the new Epic connector, the solution enables real-time bi-directional access to schedules all the way back to Epic to effect immediate scheduling changes that therefore enhances the patient experience, maximizes appointment availability, accelerates rescheduling, and reduces lost service revenue for the provider. The first in a host of Notification Solutions from Avaya, Patient Appointment Reminder enables customers to introduce additional notification services such as Avaya Prescription Refill Reminder, leveraging the same infrastructure investment -- at little to no additional cost.

Avaya will also demonstrate other solutions that can help care teams collaborate, increase productivity, and drive better patient experiences including:

Avaya Surge ™ : Announced at Avaya ENGAGE last week, Avaya Surgehelps secure the healthcare Internet of Things to mitigate cyberattacks and ease edge device management and configuration. Already a winner of four industry awards, Avaya Surge not only enables stealth segmentation of networks via logical partitions that protect each device from others , but also provides intelligent and dynamic "follow me" configurations for IoT devices that can be dynamically added or removed from the network without manual network configuration, saving IT time, resources and money. In addition, Surge is network agnostic, supporting deployment over any vendor's network.

Healthcare Chatbot: An Artificial Intelligence tool which uses learned and directed dialog interactions to help patients obtain information they require without interacting with agents.

Care Team Collaboration: Based on Avaya Equinox™, this solution helps identify and assemble the most appropriate, available resources quickly, and facilitates communication and collaboration within the team proactively and automatically.

"Our Patient Appointment Reminder now enables us to automatically reach out to our patients 72hrs, 36hrs and 24hrs in advance to remind them of an appointment by phone, SMS or email -- using their preferred method of contact in Epic. Avaya's direct integration to our Epic EHR system means that if the patient responds and cancels an appointment, it is immediately canceled and made available as an open slot in our schedule to another patient rather than waiting until midnight for an update. MIHS, Avaya and Epic worked together to design and deliver the integration that was needed."

Kelly Summers, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Maricopa Integrated Health Systems

"As North America's first fully digital hospital, Humber River Hospital continually seeks to enhance patient care and provide positive outcomes. Enabling physicians, nurses and caregivers with real-time secure messaging and communication is one way we can move the needle in that direction. We're excited to be live on the beta of Avaya Equinox as it seamlessly integrates with our tailored workflows, allowing us to revolutionize and transform healthcare."

Kevin Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Humber River Hospital

"Avaya continues to be a very popular choice for healthcare customers, especially when we are seeing tighter integration of the communications ecosystem with the patient data ecosystem. Because of our large footprint of Epic customers on Avaya today and our Avaya Breeze™ workflow application platform, it made sense for us to recognize an economy of scale for development and product packaging, which is planned to deliver a series of more than a dozen high value integrated solutions at a very attractive ROI."

John Orton, the U.S. Healthcare Practice Leader, Avaya

