Avaya Stadium Delivers the Ultimate Digital Fan Experience to Kick-Off Season 3 With the San Jose Earthquakes

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Experience is everything in the world of sports, and to ensure that San Jose Earthquakes fans have the best experience yet, Avaya and the Quakes are kicking off Season 3 at Avaya Stadium with best-in-class mobile app enhancements plus expanded fan engagement wall capabilities.

With the Quakes' focus this season on "Forward as One," Avaya technology is further digitizing the fan engagement experience to onboard fans for the journey and move forward as one with their beloved team. Want to have your tickets in the palm of your hand, alongside all your favorite social tools for the team? Done! This year, all season ticket holders will access tickets through the mobile app -- no printing necessary. Want to connect with other fans instantly and keep up-to-date with the latest offers and news? No problem! This year, the mobile app will have its own social network, enabling you to post directly to the fan engagement wall and customize your own social streams.

Avaya Stadium is one of the highest rated fan engagement destinations thanks to its networking/WiFi and fan engagement capabilities. Here's a deeper-dive into the innovative features available this season:

Dedicated network - fans can use the mobile app on the Avaya network running in the cloud.

Notifications with live polling - Avaya's mobile app will be used to send live polls and push notifications to fans for offers, sweepstakes and more.

Enhanced Content Management System (CMS), enabling an ultra-personalized experience: Add, edit and remove games from the schedule. Add, edit, remove and reposition items on the Stadium Amenities map. Access comprehensive game data in-app, including starting lineups for both teams, game stats, and more -- all synced through the MLS API. Access comprehensive player information, which is automatically synced through the MLS API.

Fan Engagement Wall expansion - new, updated software allows fans to view all social images on all digital signage throughout the stadium, including the large scoreboard.

Avaya's technology goes beyond just enhancing the fan experience; it's also revolutionizing the team experience. With Avaya technology, the Quakes have sold out every home game since the stadium opened in 2015. Furthermore, the Fanalytics data gathered through Avaya endpoints is helping the team to reinvent and customize the fan journey.

With the first home game this weekend, check out the latest version of the Avaya Stadium Mobile App now in the iTunes and Google Play stores for access to more immersive features.

"Our partnership with Avaya has accelerated our own digital transformation. We are now able to offer a digital fan experience and together with Avaya we will continue to innovate."

Jared Shawlee, COO, San Jose Earthquakes

"Avaya Stadium is the epicenter of innovation in Major League Soccer. Every year, we look to raise the bar in creating unique digital experiences for the Quakes that heighten fan engagement, inside and outside the stadium, throughout the season, and beyond. "

Morag Lucey, CMO, Avaya

