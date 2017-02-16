Avaya to be recognized at Edison Awards Gala on April 20 in New York

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Avaya ENGAGE - Avaya Surge™, a new solution that helps companies mitigate cyberattacks that can occur through Internet-connected devices, has been named a 2017 Award Finalist by the internationally renowned Edison Awards™. The distinguished awards, inspired by Thomas Edison's persistence and inventiveness, recognize innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the global economy.

Avaya Surge is a security and management solution that works on any network and enables plug & play security plus management for IoT devices to mitigate cyberattacks. The solution pairs a simple adapter with an IoT device to create an intelligent node that can be controlled though the data center, creating isolated zones that limit access to other parts of the network or data center. Avaya Surge has been proven in a number of healthcare organizations and is now more broadly available to other industries. [See also: Avaya Surge Simplifies Security at the Perimeter of the Internet of Things]

"It's exciting to see companies like Avaya continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking," said Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director. "Edison Awards recognizes the game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers." Award winners will be announced April 20, 2017 at the Edison Awards Annual Gala, held in the historic Ballroom of the Capitale in New York City.

"Security is arguably the biggest obstacle to adopting Internet of Things strategies and the potentially profound impact on innovation," said Liam Kiely, Vice President, Avaya. "While current methods for securing IoT are highly complex, expensive and with varying degrees of effectiveness, Avaya Surge is just the opposite: highly secure, simple and cost effective."

Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation whose votes acknowledge the Finalists' success in meeting the award's stringent criteria of quality. The voting panel includes members of:

