Avaya Surge Simplifies Security at the Perimeter of the Internet of Things

Unique solution that works on any network enables plug-and-play security and management for IoT devices to mitigate cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Avaya ENGAGE -- Avaya today announced a new solution that helps companies mitigate cyberattacks that can occur through IoT connected devices. A unique security and management solution, Avaya Surge™ -- formerly SDN Fx Healthcare -- runs on any vendor's network to enable companies in any vertical industry to protect valuable data from unauthorized access through IoT devices.

Attacks and breaches resulting from IoT devices are expected to escalate over the next several years as more and more connected devices offer entry points.1, 2 Currently, most approaches to the issue are rife with complexity, expensive and resource intensive, such as using thousands of mini firewall instances to reach thousands of deployed devices, or using Network Access Control for IoT security. Both approaches have limited scalability and effectiveness.

Avaya Surge now offers an alternative that significantly reduces complexity and cost while dramatically improving the process of tightly securing and managing thousands of devices. Avaya Surge simply pairs the IoT edge device with a small adapter to make it an intelligent network node through which it can centrally control security and management. Once implemented, Avaya Surge delivers the following core capabilities:

Secures - HyperSec zoning is the technology set that creates encrypted zones and enables Surge to isolate and filter traffic from device to destination. IoT devices are less visible and protected from harmful traffic such as viruses and malware. Traffic flows are filtered on a white-list basis, limiting what the device receives and sends and to who or what it communicates.

- HyperSec zoning is the technology set that creates encrypted zones and enables Surge to isolate and filter traffic from device to destination. IoT devices are less visible and protected from harmful traffic such as viruses and malware. Traffic flows are filtered on a white-list basis, limiting what the device receives and sends and to who or what it communicates. Automates - Providing the elasticity needed for securing the everywhere perimeter, Avaya Surge uses centrally-set, "Follow-me" profiles applied on a by-device basis. When disconnected from the network, profiles disappear. When re-connected, profiles are automatically re-assigned.

- Providing the elasticity needed for securing the everywhere perimeter, Avaya Surge uses centrally-set, "Follow-me" profiles applied on a by-device basis. When disconnected from the network, profiles disappear. When re-connected, profiles are automatically re-assigned. Learns - Avaya Surge automatically learns and updates from traffic flows, providing continuous, ongoing security improvement. The solution also reports asset utilization that details the operational activity of devices. In addition, the solution offers programmable APIs to enable organizations to customize services and applications.

Avaya Surge will be available through Avaya Channel Partners in the second quarter of 2017.

Read the Nemertes TCO Report - Securing the Internet of Things: Saving with Surge

Quotes

"What we saw in our research with early Avaya Surge adopters was a complete elimination of hands-on IT staff time in installing or moving networked medical equipment -- anyone could plug a new device into the network and move devices from place to place, confident in the network's ability to secure them properly. Some were expecting to also reduce wiring and switching costs in medical spaces, by as much as 60%, through elimination of 'color-coded-by-VLAN' wiring practices; others were anticipating reducing the number of firewalls deployed in their LAN environments by as much as 97% through use of Avaya Surge."

John E. Burke, CIO and Principal Research Analyst, Nemertes Research

"The overall security of clinical devices and information is paramount to Novant Health. The trial we are working on now with Avaya should address the encryption aspects required of these platforms and will reduce the overall time spent in deploying and maintaining these Novant devices. We are interested in Avaya Surge IoT Solution so that we can increase the speed of our business and network security deployments.

Rob Hale, Manager - Infrastructure, Novant

"IoT security is becoming a major concern for our organization. At the same time, we are concerned that the nature of securing so many devices will be complex and expensive. We have trialed the Avaya Surge solution and believe that it will enhance our IoT security toolset without further complexity."

Ben Vickers, Director of IT at ProMedica

"Security is the Number One issue facing growth of IoT. Unless this is solved in a practical manner, limits on innovation, digital transformation and productivity will soon be reached. Avaya Surge is the easy, practical, cost-effective and proven solution that companies need as they expand IoT strategies and deployments and move their organizations forward."

Marc Randall, SVP and GM, Avaya Networking

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or other similar terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these are reasonable, such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Avaya's filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. Avaya disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Follow Avaya on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Avaya Connected Blog.

1 Forrester believes the trend of hackers using IoT devices to promulgate DDoS attacks will continue in 2017, expecting that the scale of breaches is likely to become bigger as IoT spreads across edge devices, gateways and cloud services. Forrester Predictions 2017: Security and Skills Will Temper IoT Growth

2 Gartner predicts that by 2020, over 25% of identified attacks in enterprises will involve IoT.