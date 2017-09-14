Avaya Unveils Full HD Video Conferencing and Collaboration Cloud Service for Global Channel Partner Delivery

Avaya Equinox Meetings Online delivers a high quality experience from the cloud to easily connect people across a variety of systems, devices and locations around the world

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Avaya today announced global availability of a new, cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service, Avaya Equinox Meetings Online. The service -- available exclusively through Avaya channel partners -- delivers the quality experience for which Avaya is known, to easily bring together participants in nearly any corner of the world across systems and devices without investments in new infrastructure.

Hosted and operated by Avaya, Avaya channel partners in nearly 30 countries can offer Equinox Meetings Online to their customers for audio, video, data and content sharing, with more countries being added over time. The subscription-basedi service provides customers with unlimited use of virtual meeting rooms that support up to 50 participants.

Built on Avaya's award-winning Team Engagement technologies, Equinox Meetings Online provides crystal clear wideband audio and video with up to 1080p HD that's bandwidth efficient and optimized for Internet connectivity. Desktop and mobile participants connect into a cloud-based meeting through a link in an email or calendar invitation. Encryption helps keep sessions secure.

Avaya Equinox Meetings Online reduces or eliminates the need for companies to invest in new infrastructure to support video conferencing and collaboration sessions. Meetings can incorporate a variety of vendor room systems, including Avaya Scopia, Cisco, Polycom and Lifesize, going far beyond the basic connectivity typically provided by competing cloud offers. The service enables full conference control and moderation as well as content sharing, including the ability to receive text chat on room systems.

The service is especially supportive of the mobile workforce. Equinox Meetings Online addresses the limitations of mobile devices, network variables, congestion issues and security concerns to deliver a quality experience that helps ensure productivity on the go.

With Avaya Equinox Meetings Online, Avaya channel partners maintain the customer relationship while leveraging the growing demand for cloud-based services. Little to no up-front investment is required to deliver the service. Channel partners must simply be Avaya Video Authorized Resellers and offer demonstrations. For more information on becoming an Avaya Video Authorized Reseller, visit the Avaya Edge Partner Portal.

According to Frost & Sullivan, between 2015 and 2020 the projected compound annual growth rate is nearly 21% for cloud video conferencing revenue and 34% for cloud video conferencing seats.1

Quotes:

"The global demand for easy to use video conferencing and collaboration capabilities has never been greater as employees, suppliers, and customers in distributed locations need to quickly come together. As a cloud-based service, Avaya Equinox Meetings Online delivers superb quality, simplicity and affordability, offering a great opportunity for our channel partners as well as their customers."

Yogen Patel, vice president and GM, Engagement Applications, Avaya

"Our research indicates substantial growth ahead for quality cloud-based collaboration solutions. With Equinox Meetings Online, Avaya channel partners will be well-positioned to take advantage of this trajectory while adding an easy to use, easy to integrate solution to their portfolio of offers."

Roopam Jain, industry director, Enterprise Communications & Collaboration, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan

"Our customers will find Avaya Equinox Meetings Online a very attractive option for room system deployments. The fact that it is 100% cloud-based makes it easier and more cost effective. The support for 50 participants fits perfectly in the Mexican market. I'm pretty confident that many customers will move to Avaya Equinox Meetings Online, since it has features not found in typical web conference services such as full HD 1080p, H.235 and the option to integrate current endpoints from other brands."

Dafne Meymar, managing director, RT4 Mexico

"Avaya Equinox Meetings Online is a very attractive proposition for room system deployments. Cloud offerings are becoming vital for growing UK businesses and I am confident more customers will move to Avaya Equinox with the full functionality of cloud and on-premises capabilities, while the extension to desktop and mobile devices significantly improves the productivity and capabilities of remote workers."

Mike Kirby, managing director, Telefonix Voice & Data (UK)

"Traditional video conferencing and collaboration has often been complicated and expensive with infrastructure and support investments. Avaya's Equinox Meetings Online makes it fast, easy, and cost-effective for our customers to access best-in-class video collaboration by delivering it in the cloud."

Michael Mastnak, Communications Business Unit manager, Reflex Solutions (South Africa)

"Video conferencing is a mainstream business tool with proven benefits for more efficient collaboration. The caveat is that it must be easy to use, interoperable across devices and vendors, and deliver a high-quality experience. As an affordable, cloud-based solution, Avaya Equinox Meetings Online does all of that and then some, and our customers will appreciate the advantages it brings to their business."

Dudi Shoshan, CEO and owner, AVCS (Israel)

