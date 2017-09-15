Avaya Updates Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Avaya ("the company") updated reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The company tests long-lived assets for impairment annually as of July 1, or more frequently if events occur or circumstances change that indicate an asset may be impaired. The assessment, which is historically completed in September, indicated impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset. Since the assessment was based on a forecast completed before the end of third quarter fiscal 2017, the impairment is therefore recorded in the third quarter. We believe that all other items in the financial statements are materially correct and in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There is no impact to the adjusted EBITDA. The financial tables below reflect these updates to the financial results.

Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUE Products $ 345 $ 398 $ 1,094 $ 1,286 Services 458 484 1,388 1,458 803 882 2,482 2,744 COSTS Products: Costs (exclusive of amortization of acquired technology intangible assets) 122 141 395 461 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 5 7 16 22 Services 186 192 567 599 313 340 978 1,082 GROSS PROFIT 490 542 1,504 1,662 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 357 317 994 1,027 Research and development 60 66 181 211 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 57 57 170 170 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets 65 - 65 - Goodwill impairment 52 - 52 - Restructuring charges, net 8 44 22 88 599 484 1,484 1,496 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (109 ) 58 20 166 Interest expense (17 ) (117 ) (229 ) (352 ) Other income, net 3 1 2 7 Reorganization costs, net (35 ) - (77 ) - LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (158 ) (58 ) (284 ) (179 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 12 (57 ) 30 (66 ) NET LOSS $ (146 ) $ (115 ) $ (254 ) $ (245

)

Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in millions) June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 729 $ 336 Accounts receivable, net 469 584 Inventory 101 153 Other current assets 264 187 Assets held for sale 134 - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,697 1,260 Property, plant and equipment, net 205 253 Acquired intangible assets, net 349 617 Goodwill 3,541 3,629 Other assets 74 62 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,866 $ 5,821 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Debt maturing within one year $ 725 $ 6,018 Accounts payable 253 338 Payroll and benefit obligations 113 183 Deferred revenue 538 705 Business restructuring reserve, current portion 39 69 Other current liabilities 89 267 Liabilities held for sale 54 - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,811 7,580 Liabilities subject to compromise 7,904 - Pension obligations 563 1,743 Other postretirement obligations - 245 Deferred income taxes, net 31 169 Business restructuring reserve, non-current portion 37 65 Other liabilities 155 439 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,690 2,661 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,976 2,966 Accumulated deficit (5,979 ) (5,725 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,632 ) (1,661 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY (4,635 ) (4,420 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY $ 5,866 $ 5,821



Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in millions) Nine months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 Net cash (used for) provided by: Net loss $ (254 ) $ (245 ) Adjustments to net loss for non-cash items 448 296 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (69 ) (21 ) Operating activities 125 30 Investing activities (120 ) (80 ) Financing activities 387 3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 (7 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 393 (54 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 336 323 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 729 $ 269



Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Revenue (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, Revenues Mix Change Sept. 30, 2016 Dec. 31, 2016 Mar. 31, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Amount Pct. Pct., net of FX impact Revenue by Segment $ 397 $ 346 $ 309 GCS $ 302 $ 356 38 % 40 % $ (54 ) -15 % -15 % 72 55 39 Networking 43 42 5 % 5 % 1 2 % 2 % 469 401 348 Total ECS product revenue 345 398 43 % 45 % (53 ) -13 % -13 % 489 474 456 AGS 458 484 57 % 55 % (26 ) -5 % -5 % $ 958 $ 875 $ 804 Total revenue $ 803 $ 882 100 % 100 % $ (79 ) -9 % -8 % Revenue by Geography $ 552 $ 466 $ 450 U.S. $ 435 $ 487 54 % 55 % $ (52 ) -11 % -11 % International: 217 234 202 EMEA 204 206 25 % 23 % (2 ) -1 % 0 % 104 90 77 APAC - Asia Pacific 88 102 11 % 12 % (14 ) -14 % -14 % 85 85 75 Americas International - Canada and Latin America 76 87 10 % 10 % (11 ) -13 % -11 % 406 409 354 Total International 368 395 46 % 45 % (27 ) -7 % -6 % $ 958 $ 875 $ 804 Total revenue $ 803 $ 882 100 % 100 % $ (79 ) -9 % -8

%

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP gross margin.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, interest income and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain charges and other adjustments described in our SEC filings.

We believe that including supplementary information concerning adjusted EBITDA is appropriate because it serves as a basis for determining management and employee compensation. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides more comparability between our historical results and results that reflect purchase accounting and our current capital structure. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, such as our pricing strategies, volume, costs and expenses of the organization and it presents our financial performance in a way that can be more easily compares to prior quarters or fiscal years.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools. EBITDA measures do not represent net income (loss) or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. In particular, our formulation of adjusted EBITDA allows adjustment for certain amounts that are included in calculating net income (loss) as set forth in the following table including, but not limited to, restructuring charges, certain fees payable to our private equity sponsors and other advisors, resolution of certain legal matters and a portion of our pension costs and post-employment benefits costs which represents the amortization of pension service costs and actuarial gain (loss) associated with these benefits. However, these are expenses that may recur, may vary and are difficult to predict.

The estimate of adjusted EBITDA provided in this press release has been determined consistent with the methodology for calculating adjusted EBITDA as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2015.

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the amortization of acquired technology intangible assets, share based compensation, costs to settle certain legal matters, impairment of long lived assets, and purchase accounting adjustments. We have included non-GAAP gross margin because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors regarding our operations by excluding those charges that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of the business.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes the amortization of acquired technology intangible assets, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition and integration related costs, third party sales transformation and advisory costs, share based compensation, costs to settle certain legal matters, impairment of long lived assets and purchase accounting adjustments. We have included non-GAAP operating income because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors regarding our operations by excluding those charges that management does not believe are reflective of the company's ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of the business.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:

Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (146 ) $ (115 ) $ (254 ) $ (245 ) Interest expense 17 117 229 352 Interest income (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (12 ) 57 (30 ) 66 Depreciation and amortization 85 93 263 277 EBITDA (57 ) 151 206 449 Restructuring charges, net 8 44 22 88 Sponsors' and other advisory fees 18 9 82 15 Acquisition and integration-related costs 1 1 1 2 Third-party sales transformation costs - - - 5 Reorganization items, net 35 - 77 - Non-cash share-based compensation 4 4 10 12 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets 65 - 65 - Goodwill impairment 52 - 52 - Impairment of long-lived asset 3 - 3 - Costs in connection with certain legal matters 53 2 53 53 Foreign currency gains, net (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (10 ) Pension/OPEB/nonretirement postemployment benefits and long-term disability costs 24 13 70 42 Other - - 1 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 204 $ 223 $ 641 $ 656

Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31 June 30 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Gross Profit $ 542 $ 583 $ 533 $ 481 $ 490 Gross Margin 61.5 % 60.9 % 60.9 % 59.8 % 61.0 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 7 8 5 6 5 Share-based compensation - 1 - - - Costs in connection with certain legal matters 1 - - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 550 $ 592 $ 538 $ 487 $ 495 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.4 % 61.8 % 61.5 % 60.6 % 61.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) $ 58 $ (428 ) $ 65 $ 64 $ (109 ) Percentage of Revenue 6.6 % -44.7 % 7.4 % 8.0 % -13.6 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 64 64 62 62 62 Restructuring charges, net 44 17 10 4 8 Acquisition and integration-related costs 1 - - - - Impairment charges - 542 - - 120 Advisory fees 7 27 48 14 18 Share-based compensation 4 7 2 4 4 Costs in connection with certain legal matters 2 - - - 53 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 180 $ 229 $ 187 $ 148 $ 156 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 20.4 % 23.9 % 21.4 % 18.4 % 19.4 %

Avaya Inc. (Debtor-in-possession) Supplemental Schedules of Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin by Portfolio (Unaudited; in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, June 30, 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Products Revenue $ 398 $ 469 $ 401 $ 348 $ 345 Costs (exclusive of amortization of acquired technology intangible assets) 141 169 146 127 122 Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 7 8 5 6 5 GAAP Gross Profit 250 292 250 215 218 GAAP Gross Margin 62.8 % 62.3 % 62.3 % 61.8 % 63.2 % Items excluded: Amortization of acquired technology intangible assets 7 8 5 6 5 Costs in connection with certain legal matters 1 - - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 258 $ 300 $ 255 $ 221 $ 223 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.8 % 64.0 % 63.6 % 63.5 % 64.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Services Revenue $ 484 $ 489 $ 474 $ 456 $ 458 Costs 192 198 191 190 186 GAAP Gross Profit 292 291 283 266 272 GAAP Gross Margin 60.3 % 59.5 % 59.7 % 58.3 % 59.4 % Items excluded: Share-based and other compensation - 1 - - - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 292 $ 292 $ 283 $ 266 $ 272 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.3 % 59.7 % 59.7 % 58.3 % 59.4 %

