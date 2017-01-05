Avaya Wireless Networking Helps Kenton County Schools Put a Device in Every Student's Hands

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Drawing more than 17,000 students from the Greater Cincinnati and rural Kentucky areas, Kenton County Schools is on track to enable every student with a wireless device with the implementation of Avaya Wireless Networking.

Long proponents of BYOD to supplement learning opportunities and staff needs, the district's evolution to fully enable a 1:1 device ratio for the student body meant upgrading wireless bandwidth and coverage capabilities. To do so, however, required an affordable solution that could be deployed throughout its three high schools, four middle schools and 11 elementary schools. By implementing Avaya Wireless Networking, Kenton County got the bandwidth and coverage needed while saving enough to purchase several hundred Chromebooks and iPads for students who couldn't afford to do so.

The ease of installation of Avaya Wireless LAN 9100 and ability to obtain granular, up-to-the-minute information on the number and types of devices being used enables the district's IT department to monitor the network and intelligently plan for new situations. The new wireless network also provides the IT department with the control needed to comply with the restrictions required by the federal Children's Internet Protection Act.

Now, surges from new devices obtained during holidays and for new school years are easily managed by the network. In addition, heavy clusters of demand are seamlessly supported, such as when 1,000 students seated in an auditorium needed access with his or her wireless device.

To read more about Kenton County School District and its use of Avaya Wireless Network read the case study here.

"At any given time, there will be 10,000 wireless devices connected to our network. One of the big advantages of Avaya WLAN 9100 APs is an even wider coverage area than we had before. We can get an excellent signal in our larger rooms with fewer drops. This results in lower cost per end-user and lower total costs over time, which is extremely important for a school system."-Chris Setters, District Technology Coordinator, Kenton County School District

About Kenton County School District

The Kenton County School District customizes learning for each student through research-based teaching methods and thorough analysis of student performance data. As a result, student progress is closely monitored to challenge students performing above grade level, and to intervene for those performing below grade level. For more information, please visit http://www.kenton.kyschools.us.

