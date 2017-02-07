Aved Medical Cable Assemblies Feature 100% Testing and Data Records

NORTH BILLERICA, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Aved Electronics, Inc. has introduced a new, comprehensive medical cable testing capability that provides enhanced traceability per ISO 13485 quality management for medical devices.

Aved Medical Cable & Wire Harness Assembly Services utilize a broad range of automated wire processing equipment for wire from 30 Ga to 1 KC mil and virtually any connector type. Featuring a 100% test of each cable assembly, the firm employs Cirris® 1100R+ testers incorporated onto mobile carts with dedicated computers that store all test results including part numbers, customer information, serial numbers, and lot identification for each one.

The enhanced testing capability provided with Aved's Medical Cable & Wire Harness Assembly Services includes building text fixtures and mating connectors for each cable assembly. With over 30 years of experience, Aved can help identify the optimum wiring and cable solution for virtually any application. There are six mobile carts available to perform complete testing including SPC to validate testing quality.

Aved Cable & Wire Harness Assembly Services are priced according to customer requirements. Aved is ISO 9001, ITAR Registered, and Veteran Owned.

About Aved Electronics, Inc.

Established in 1979, Aved Electronics, Inc. offers a full range of services to support the wire & cable harness, electro-mechanical box build, and the battery power segments of the market, including a wide range of hand-held and mobile technologies. The company services clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in the defense, homeland security, medical, military, semiconductor, scientific, and telecommunications industries.

Aved Electronics, Inc. is one of the largest independent battery pack producers in New England and specializes in the development and production of high reliability battery applications. The firm has partnered with global leaders in cell manufacturing to offer the latest technologies. A veteran owned and operated small business that has supported New England OEMs for over 30 years, Aved's philosophy of personal service, hands on management, and attention to detail is the result of their deep roots in the community.