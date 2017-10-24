PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - aveni S.A., developer and manufacturer of market disrupting wet deposition technologies and chemistries for 2D interconnects and 3D TSV packaging, today announced it has completed a EUR 8.9M ($10.5M) capital raise from Merck Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Merck, along with existing investors.

"This new investment by corporate venture capital funds of leading science and technology players like Merck, with their specific expertise, among others, in semiconductor chemicals, along with financial and industrial partners (Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, Panasonic, ALIAD (Air Liquide Venture Capital), Auriga Partners, Supernova, Idinvest Partners, et al.), confirms the trust in aveni. They recognize the potential in aveni's technology, which is set to rapidly scale into production at leading semiconductor fabs worldwide," said Bruno Morel, CEO of aveni. "aveni technology offers high yield, and unrivalled economics, not only for existing semiconductor production nodes, but also for future technology nodes. Additionally, aveni is in the process of developing game-changing solutions for other semiconductor and electronics markets," noted Mr. Morel.

Roel Bulthuis, managing director of Merck Ventures and new board member at aveni commented, "We are extremely happy to support the development of aveni together with such a strong syndicate of investors. Thanks to an outstanding team, we see aveni well-positioned to solve pressing problems for the semiconductor industry arising from the ongoing quest for ever smaller critical dimensions. Moreover, its substantial pipeline of solutions for 3D TSV packaging puts the company in an excellent position for the next generation of chip designs."

About Merck Ventures

Merck Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck. Its mandate is to invest in innovative technologies and products with the potential to significantly impact Merck's core business areas. From its headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in the US and Israel it invests globally in transformational ideas driven by great entrepreneurs. Merck Ventures takes an active role in its portfolio companies and teams up with entrepreneurs and co-investors to translate innovation towards commercial success. Merck Ventures has a significant focus on early-stage investing and company creation including the creation of spin-offs to leverage Merck's science and technology base.

About aveni S.A.

aveni is the leading developer and supplier of Electrografting™ chemistries and processes for the semiconductor and electronics industry. Headquartered in Massy, France, the company has a worldwide reputation for providing transformative chemistries and processes, coupled with the technology transfer capability to enable smooth transition of its solutions into production. For more information, visit http://www.aveni.com/