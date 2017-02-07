Average US Medical Information Call Center Budgets Equal $3.2 Million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - The largest drug companies allocate an average $3.2 million budget for individual medical information call centers, according to a study published by pharmaceutical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

The study, Medical Information and Call Center Performance: Building New Practices to Meet the Evolving Needs of HCPs and Patients, found that Top 10 and Top 50 pharmaceutical companies allocate budgets between $850,000 and $8 million to individual US call centers. Call center spending is largely impacted by the company's product portfolio. For many surveyed medical information groups, budget growth is being driven by an increase in responsibilities or in the number of products being supported. Conversely, some companies have seen falling medical information budgets either as the result of broader cuts or because of fewer products being supported.

"Call center spending is typically determined by the country or regions resources and needs," said Adam Bianchi, senior director of research at Cutting Edge Information. "Spending decisions for many country-specific medical information groups are made at the regional level."

Small drug companies spend less on their US call centers, according to the study's data. The average budget for a small pharmaceutical company's call center is $400,000, though data show spending levels as high as $1.68 million. Furthermore, the range for call center spending at medical device companies is $900,000 to $1.3 million.

Medical Information and Call Center Performance: Building New Practices to Meet the Evolving Needs of HCPS and Patients details survey results and interviews with several of the top life sciences companies' medical information and pharmaceutical call center teams.

With the best practices, insights and call center metrics that this report provides, medical information executives will be prepared to demonstrate value and argue for more resources for their departments and for their pharmaceutical call centers. Other benefits of purchasing this study include:

Benchmarking your medical information teams, both internally and at the call center, against key performance indicators collected and analyzed in this study.

Align budgets with call center volume and group responsibilities.

Learn the advantages of implementing self-guided training programs to maximize efficiency.

Boost efficiency by establishing clear processes for elevated calls.

Explore call center operations for teams of different sizes and regions.

